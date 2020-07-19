All apartments in Westminster
10451 Mast Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019

10451 Mast Avenue

10451 Mast Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10451 Mast Avenue, Westminster, CA 92683
Little Saigon

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Fully Remodeled Single Family Home, Award Winning Public Schools within walking distance, Close proximity to Little Saigon with fine dining nearby, New White Shaker Kitchen Cabinets with New Quartz Countertops, Porcelain backsplash, Recessed lighting, Bathrooms completely remodeled with Designer porcelain tile over bathtub and master shower, New Porcelain flooring in the kitchen, baths, and laundry room, Newly Refinished hardwood floors in Living and bedrooms, New roof and paint inside and out, Oversize 2 car garage, gardener and trash disposal included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10451 Mast Avenue have any available units?
10451 Mast Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 10451 Mast Avenue have?
Some of 10451 Mast Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10451 Mast Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10451 Mast Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10451 Mast Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10451 Mast Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 10451 Mast Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10451 Mast Avenue offers parking.
Does 10451 Mast Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10451 Mast Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10451 Mast Avenue have a pool?
No, 10451 Mast Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10451 Mast Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10451 Mast Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10451 Mast Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10451 Mast Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10451 Mast Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10451 Mast Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
