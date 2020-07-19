10451 Mast Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fully Remodeled Single Family Home, Award Winning Public Schools within walking distance, Close proximity to Little Saigon with fine dining nearby, New White Shaker Kitchen Cabinets with New Quartz Countertops, Porcelain backsplash, Recessed lighting, Bathrooms completely remodeled with Designer porcelain tile over bathtub and master shower, New Porcelain flooring in the kitchen, baths, and laundry room, Newly Refinished hardwood floors in Living and bedrooms, New roof and paint inside and out, Oversize 2 car garage, gardener and trash disposal included.