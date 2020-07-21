All apartments in Westminster
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

10160 Cunningham Avenue

10160 Cunningham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10160 Cunningham Avenue, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath House 10160 Cunningham Avenue Westminster - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled single family home with attached garage in Little Saigon. Enclosed patio leading to back yard, double pane windows, laminate flooring and tile throughout, fireplace, dishwasher, electric stove. Close to the heart of Little Saigon and walking distance from major shopping centers. Located near West McFadden & Brookhurst.

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call 714-636-9800 or email us at info@olympiacorp.net

We require all tenants to carry renter's insurance if renters insurance is not provided by tenant we will purchase insurance on your behalf in the amount of $12.50 per month.

There is a $35.00 application fee per tenant over the age of 18.

(RLNE5586878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10160 Cunningham Avenue have any available units?
10160 Cunningham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 10160 Cunningham Avenue have?
Some of 10160 Cunningham Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10160 Cunningham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10160 Cunningham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10160 Cunningham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10160 Cunningham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 10160 Cunningham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10160 Cunningham Avenue offers parking.
Does 10160 Cunningham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10160 Cunningham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10160 Cunningham Avenue have a pool?
No, 10160 Cunningham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10160 Cunningham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10160 Cunningham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10160 Cunningham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10160 Cunningham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10160 Cunningham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10160 Cunningham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
