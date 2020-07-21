Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed 2 Bath House 10160 Cunningham Avenue Westminster - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled single family home with attached garage in Little Saigon. Enclosed patio leading to back yard, double pane windows, laminate flooring and tile throughout, fireplace, dishwasher, electric stove. Close to the heart of Little Saigon and walking distance from major shopping centers. Located near West McFadden & Brookhurst.



For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call 714-636-9800 or email us at info@olympiacorp.net



We require all tenants to carry renter's insurance if renters insurance is not provided by tenant we will purchase insurance on your behalf in the amount of $12.50 per month.



There is a $35.00 application fee per tenant over the age of 18.



(RLNE5586878)