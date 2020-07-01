All apartments in Westlake Village
5510 Salerno Drive

5510 Salerno Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5510 Salerno Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Westlake Village - 3 Bedroom Condo in Gated Renaissance Community - Beautiful Westlake Village Condo located behind the gates of the Renaissance community, this lovely property features a cathedral-ceiling entryway that opens up to a spacious living room with fireplace! 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms plus a loft that could be converted to a 4th bedroom. Living room boasts many windows to utilize all the natural light. Ample kitchen and closet storage. 2 car garage with driveway parking. Refridgerator, washer and dryer included but not under warranty. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Community pool in the complex! One year lease. One small dog may be considered.

To submit your application, please visit the property listing under the Vacancies tab on our website, www.BurrowsRealEstateCompany.com and click "Apply Now".

(RLNE5627131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Salerno Drive have any available units?
5510 Salerno Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 5510 Salerno Drive have?
Some of 5510 Salerno Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Salerno Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Salerno Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Salerno Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5510 Salerno Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5510 Salerno Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5510 Salerno Drive offers parking.
Does 5510 Salerno Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5510 Salerno Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Salerno Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5510 Salerno Drive has a pool.
Does 5510 Salerno Drive have accessible units?
No, 5510 Salerno Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Salerno Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5510 Salerno Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5510 Salerno Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5510 Salerno Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

