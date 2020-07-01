5510 Salerno Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Westlake Village - 3 Bedroom Condo in Gated Renaissance Community - Beautiful Westlake Village Condo located behind the gates of the Renaissance community, this lovely property features a cathedral-ceiling entryway that opens up to a spacious living room with fireplace! 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms plus a loft that could be converted to a 4th bedroom. Living room boasts many windows to utilize all the natural light. Ample kitchen and closet storage. 2 car garage with driveway parking. Refridgerator, washer and dryer included but not under warranty. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Community pool in the complex! One year lease. One small dog may be considered.



To submit your application, please visit the property listing under the Vacancies tab on our website, www.BurrowsRealEstateCompany.com and click "Apply Now".



(RLNE5627131)