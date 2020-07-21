4322 Beaucroft Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool

FIRST NEIGHBORHOOD GEM! Rare rental in one of the Conejo Valley's most coveted neighborhoods. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with no cross-street access, this single-story mid-century Redwood model backs up to the greenbelt and is in walking distance to the community center, White Oak Elementary School and Bernice Bennett Park. Mature trees and privacy walls surround the property, adding to the rural feel of the home. Cathedral ceilings in an open family room lead to a chef-designed kitchenwith a Gaggenau stove-top, a Bosch double oven, one of which is a convection oven, a pantry, a built-in 48'' refrigerator, plus an extra mini-fridge built into the large island, a sink overlooking the lush backyard and two, count 'em two!, dishwashers! Each bedroom features sliding doors out to a private patio courtyard, serene master bedroom includes closet built-ins, indoor laundry, recessed lighting and top-of-the-line skylights that open to allow for a breeze and close automatically when itrains. Private courtyard with fountain provides a tranquil setting in the middle of the home. New AC, new landscaping and new paver driveway. Community center includes pool and ''kiddie'' wading pool.