Westlake Village, CA
4322 Beaucroft Court
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

4322 Beaucroft Court

4322 Beaucroft Court · No Longer Available
Location

4322 Beaucroft Court, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
FIRST NEIGHBORHOOD GEM! Rare rental in one of the Conejo Valley's most coveted neighborhoods. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with no cross-street access, this single-story mid-century Redwood model backs up to the greenbelt and is in walking distance to the community center, White Oak Elementary School and Bernice Bennett Park. Mature trees and privacy walls surround the property, adding to the rural feel of the home. Cathedral ceilings in an open family room lead to a chef-designed kitchenwith a Gaggenau stove-top, a Bosch double oven, one of which is a convection oven, a pantry, a built-in 48'' refrigerator, plus an extra mini-fridge built into the large island, a sink overlooking the lush backyard and two, count 'em two!, dishwashers! Each bedroom features sliding doors out to a private patio courtyard, serene master bedroom includes closet built-ins, indoor laundry, recessed lighting and top-of-the-line skylights that open to allow for a breeze and close automatically when itrains. Private courtyard with fountain provides a tranquil setting in the middle of the home. New AC, new landscaping and new paver driveway. Community center includes pool and ''kiddie'' wading pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 Beaucroft Court have any available units?
4322 Beaucroft Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 4322 Beaucroft Court have?
Some of 4322 Beaucroft Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 Beaucroft Court currently offering any rent specials?
4322 Beaucroft Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 Beaucroft Court pet-friendly?
No, 4322 Beaucroft Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 4322 Beaucroft Court offer parking?
Yes, 4322 Beaucroft Court offers parking.
Does 4322 Beaucroft Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4322 Beaucroft Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 Beaucroft Court have a pool?
Yes, 4322 Beaucroft Court has a pool.
Does 4322 Beaucroft Court have accessible units?
No, 4322 Beaucroft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 Beaucroft Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4322 Beaucroft Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4322 Beaucroft Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4322 Beaucroft Court has units with air conditioning.
