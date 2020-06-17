All apartments in Westlake Village
Location

4012 Whitesail Circle, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Lake Living At Its Best!! Welcome To This Beautifully Remodeled Four Bedroom, Three Bath + Office/Den Traditional Home Located In The Exclusive 24-Hour Guard Gated Westlake Island. Enter Through The Tranquil Entry Into The Formal Living & Dining Room, Upgraded Kitchen Highlighted By Granite Counter Tops, New Cabinets, Newer Appliances, Built-In Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Greenhouse Window And Sit-up Breakfast Bar Which Opens To The Large Family Room Plus Fireplace And With Views To The Lake. The Expansive Master Suite Includes A Spacious Balcony With Mountain Views And The Master Bathroom Has Been Updated With Double Vanities, Spacious Shower, New Lighting + Fixtures, Separate Jacuzzi Tub And Large Walk In Closet. The Fourth Bedroom Is Downstairs With An Adjoining Full Bathroom, Upstairs Two Secondary Bedrooms Have Recessed Lighting And Built-In Desk Area. Secondary Upstairs Bathroom Dual Sinks, New Flooring, New Lighting And Tub/Shower. Additionally, There Is A Spacious Office/DenWith Glass Doors Overlooking The Lake. The Backyard Features A Large Deck Perfect For Entertaining With An Above Ground Spa. There's A Private Boat Dock With An Electric Boat Included For Your Enjoyment Year Round. Live The Lifestyle Of Westlake Island.....Welcome Home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Whitesail Circle have any available units?
4012 Whitesail Circle has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4012 Whitesail Circle have?
Some of 4012 Whitesail Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Whitesail Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Whitesail Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Whitesail Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Whitesail Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 4012 Whitesail Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Whitesail Circle does offer parking.
Does 4012 Whitesail Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Whitesail Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Whitesail Circle have a pool?
No, 4012 Whitesail Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Whitesail Circle have accessible units?
No, 4012 Whitesail Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Whitesail Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 Whitesail Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 Whitesail Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 Whitesail Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
