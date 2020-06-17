4012 Whitesail Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Lake Living At Its Best!! Welcome To This Beautifully Remodeled Four Bedroom, Three Bath + Office/Den Traditional Home Located In The Exclusive 24-Hour Guard Gated Westlake Island. Enter Through The Tranquil Entry Into The Formal Living & Dining Room, Upgraded Kitchen Highlighted By Granite Counter Tops, New Cabinets, Newer Appliances, Built-In Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Greenhouse Window And Sit-up Breakfast Bar Which Opens To The Large Family Room Plus Fireplace And With Views To The Lake. The Expansive Master Suite Includes A Spacious Balcony With Mountain Views And The Master Bathroom Has Been Updated With Double Vanities, Spacious Shower, New Lighting + Fixtures, Separate Jacuzzi Tub And Large Walk In Closet. The Fourth Bedroom Is Downstairs With An Adjoining Full Bathroom, Upstairs Two Secondary Bedrooms Have Recessed Lighting And Built-In Desk Area. Secondary Upstairs Bathroom Dual Sinks, New Flooring, New Lighting And Tub/Shower. Additionally, There Is A Spacious Office/DenWith Glass Doors Overlooking The Lake. The Backyard Features A Large Deck Perfect For Entertaining With An Above Ground Spa. There's A Private Boat Dock With An Electric Boat Included For Your Enjoyment Year Round. Live The Lifestyle Of Westlake Island.....Welcome Home!!