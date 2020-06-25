All apartments in Westlake Village
32715 Pacifica Court

32715 Pacifica Court
Location

32715 Pacifica Court, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Exquisitely updated View property in Three Springs. Located on a small cul-de-sac with only 5 homes, this beautifully updated home welcomes you with tasteful and exceptionally high quality materials throughout. Five bedrooms, large office with built-in mahogany desks & display/bookcases. Formal dining room with exquisite lighting.The bright, open kitchen offers updated appliances opening to informal dining and family room. The outdoors beckons, offering spectacular views from this near top of the hill location. Capturing the beauty of the view, enjoy the built-in bbq,and salt water pool w/pebble-tech finish. The patio is enhanced by the raised trellis-covered gazebo. Powder room, and bedroom w/en suite bath complete the downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32715 Pacifica Court have any available units?
32715 Pacifica Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 32715 Pacifica Court have?
Some of 32715 Pacifica Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32715 Pacifica Court currently offering any rent specials?
32715 Pacifica Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32715 Pacifica Court pet-friendly?
No, 32715 Pacifica Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 32715 Pacifica Court offer parking?
Yes, 32715 Pacifica Court offers parking.
Does 32715 Pacifica Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32715 Pacifica Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32715 Pacifica Court have a pool?
Yes, 32715 Pacifica Court has a pool.
Does 32715 Pacifica Court have accessible units?
No, 32715 Pacifica Court does not have accessible units.
Does 32715 Pacifica Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32715 Pacifica Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 32715 Pacifica Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 32715 Pacifica Court does not have units with air conditioning.
