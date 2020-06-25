32715 Pacifica Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Exquisitely updated View property in Three Springs. Located on a small cul-de-sac with only 5 homes, this beautifully updated home welcomes you with tasteful and exceptionally high quality materials throughout. Five bedrooms, large office with built-in mahogany desks & display/bookcases. Formal dining room with exquisite lighting.The bright, open kitchen offers updated appliances opening to informal dining and family room. The outdoors beckons, offering spectacular views from this near top of the hill location. Capturing the beauty of the view, enjoy the built-in bbq,and salt water pool w/pebble-tech finish. The patio is enhanced by the raised trellis-covered gazebo. Powder room, and bedroom w/en suite bath complete the downstairs.