Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

31717 Foxfield Drive

31717 Foxfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31717 Foxfield Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning custom single-story Pool home in highly sought-after Westlake Trails neighborhood! Great frontage with amazing curb appeal! Excellent open floorplan offering 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and over 3400 square feet. Fabulous Living Room and Family Room with Fireplace. Luxurious Master Suite with Master Bath! Entertainers backyard with sparkling pool & inviting spa! 3 Car Attached Garage! Prime Westlake Village Location! Highly Rated School District. Lovingly cared for by owner, this is a must see.Westlake Village living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31717 Foxfield Drive have any available units?
31717 Foxfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 31717 Foxfield Drive have?
Some of 31717 Foxfield Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31717 Foxfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31717 Foxfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31717 Foxfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31717 Foxfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 31717 Foxfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31717 Foxfield Drive offers parking.
Does 31717 Foxfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31717 Foxfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31717 Foxfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31717 Foxfield Drive has a pool.
Does 31717 Foxfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 31717 Foxfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31717 Foxfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31717 Foxfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31717 Foxfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31717 Foxfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
