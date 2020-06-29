31717 Foxfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning custom single-story Pool home in highly sought-after Westlake Trails neighborhood! Great frontage with amazing curb appeal! Excellent open floorplan offering 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and over 3400 square feet. Fabulous Living Room and Family Room with Fireplace. Luxurious Master Suite with Master Bath! Entertainers backyard with sparkling pool & inviting spa! 3 Car Attached Garage! Prime Westlake Village Location! Highly Rated School District. Lovingly cared for by owner, this is a must see.Westlake Village living at its best!