Westlake Village, CA
30868 Janlor Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 10:09 AM

30868 Janlor Drive

30868 Janlor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30868 Janlor Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Westlake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Classic 4+3 Westlake home for rent. This gorgeous remodeled home has been freshly painted & vaulted ceilings allow for tons of natural light. Chef's kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinets & includes all stainless appliances. Large closets, beautiful hardwood flooring & air conditioning are just a few of the many amenities this home has to offer! Very private backyard has a covered patio, basketball court, large grassy area & many mature trees. Located in the coveted Las Virgenes school district & near shopping, dining & the Lindero Country Club. Easy freeway access for commuters. Available 4/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30868 Janlor Drive have any available units?
30868 Janlor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 30868 Janlor Drive have?
Some of 30868 Janlor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30868 Janlor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30868 Janlor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30868 Janlor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30868 Janlor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 30868 Janlor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30868 Janlor Drive offers parking.
Does 30868 Janlor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30868 Janlor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30868 Janlor Drive have a pool?
No, 30868 Janlor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30868 Janlor Drive have accessible units?
No, 30868 Janlor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30868 Janlor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30868 Janlor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 30868 Janlor Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30868 Janlor Drive has units with air conditioning.
