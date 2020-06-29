30868 Janlor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Classic 4+3 Westlake home for rent. This gorgeous remodeled home has been freshly painted & vaulted ceilings allow for tons of natural light. Chef's kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinets & includes all stainless appliances. Large closets, beautiful hardwood flooring & air conditioning are just a few of the many amenities this home has to offer! Very private backyard has a covered patio, basketball court, large grassy area & many mature trees. Located in the coveted Las Virgenes school district & near shopping, dining & the Lindero Country Club. Easy freeway access for commuters. Available 4/1