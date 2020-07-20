All apartments in Westlake Village
Home
/
Westlake Village, CA
/
2461 Kirsten Lee Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

2461 Kirsten Lee Drive

2461 Kirsten Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2461 Kirsten Lee Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great opportunity to lease this beautiful, spacious home. Five bedrooms (one works very well as an office) and an upstairs spacious loft. Downstairs bedroom with en suite full bath. Oversized Master Bedroom w/separate tub and shower. Beautiful privacy and view of the hillside behind the home. Upgraded kitchen opens to informal dining and family room. If you like to entertain, the spacious living room adjoins the formal dining room, with dramatic high ceilings. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs share a compartmentalized bath. Newer updates include new flooring, fresh paint, newly installed landscaping, patio, and firepit! Three Car Garage, indoor laundry roo, and a sense of calm in this lovingly maintained home. Located in award winning Las Virgenes School District, and a short distance to highly acclaimed Oaks Christian School. This home is available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive have any available units?
2461 Kirsten Lee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive have?
Some of 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2461 Kirsten Lee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive offers parking.
Does 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive have a pool?
No, 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive have accessible units?
No, 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2461 Kirsten Lee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
