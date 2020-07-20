2461 Kirsten Lee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Great opportunity to lease this beautiful, spacious home. Five bedrooms (one works very well as an office) and an upstairs spacious loft. Downstairs bedroom with en suite full bath. Oversized Master Bedroom w/separate tub and shower. Beautiful privacy and view of the hillside behind the home. Upgraded kitchen opens to informal dining and family room. If you like to entertain, the spacious living room adjoins the formal dining room, with dramatic high ceilings. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs share a compartmentalized bath. Newer updates include new flooring, fresh paint, newly installed landscaping, patio, and firepit! Three Car Garage, indoor laundry roo, and a sense of calm in this lovingly maintained home. Located in award winning Las Virgenes School District, and a short distance to highly acclaimed Oaks Christian School. This home is available NOW!