All apartments in West Sacramento
Find more places like
874 Lighthouse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Sacramento, CA
/
874 Lighthouse Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:14 PM

874 Lighthouse Drive

874 Lighthouse Drive · (916) 794-4188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Sacramento
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

874 Lighthouse Drive, West Sacramento, CA 95605
Lighthouse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
874 Lighthouse Dr - West Sacramento

Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
SF: 2200
Garage: 2
Rent: $2,195
Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities
Pets: No pets
Landscape Maintenance: Owner pays for yard maintenance
Appliances: Washer/dryer/refrigerator included
Security Deposit: $2,195
Available Date:5/09/2020

Beautiful Home in Sacramento in "The Rivers Community" is now available for rent! This home is AMAZING! Owners recently purchased and completely upgraded the home. When you walk in the home you are greeted with a massive entry way with tall ceilings, a very large living room and beautiful wood floors 2200 square foot sq feet, there is a cozy fireplace and an amazing backyard with views to the private park with ponds and a stone throw away from the clubhouse, you couldn't ask for much more in a home!

This home is located minutes from downtown Sacramento, the River, many biking and walking trails, the exclusive Rivers Clubhouse and park. The private clubhouse allows for you to take the family to the two pools, the massive park, clubhouse usage and a great place to enjoy some family time.

The Rivers is a 200 acre master-planned community located in West Sacramento at The Rivers, Sacramento just across the I Street Bridge from Downtown Sacramento.

If you are looking for a neighborhood to relocate, the Rivers is certainly one to consider.This community is convenient to freeways, Amtrak and the airport, Raley Field as well as the cultural opportunities offered in Downtown Sacramento.\

$10/mo Utility Reduction Fee applied in addition to rent. Residents will receive quality air filters delivered every 3 months to help save up to 15% on heating/cooling costs and create a healthy living environment.

***ALL SHOWING ARE OPEN HOUSE STYLE***

Basic Screening Guidelines:
-All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score
-Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required
-36 months positive verifiable housing history required
-$45 application fee per adult

Vienna Property Management
ViennaPM.com
BRE #01882979
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 874 Lighthouse Drive have any available units?
874 Lighthouse Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 874 Lighthouse Drive have?
Some of 874 Lighthouse Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 Lighthouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
874 Lighthouse Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 Lighthouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 874 Lighthouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Sacramento.
Does 874 Lighthouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 874 Lighthouse Drive does offer parking.
Does 874 Lighthouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 874 Lighthouse Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 Lighthouse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 874 Lighthouse Drive has a pool.
Does 874 Lighthouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 874 Lighthouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 874 Lighthouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 874 Lighthouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 874 Lighthouse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 874 Lighthouse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

980 Central
980 Central Street
West Sacramento, CA 95691
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St
West Sacramento, CA 95605
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St
West Sacramento, CA 95691
Habitat
500 Garden St
West Sacramento, CA 95691

Similar Pages

West Sacramento 1 BedroomsWest Sacramento 2 BedroomsWest Sacramento Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Sacramento Pet Friendly PlacesWest Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CADanville, CAManteca, CAAmerican Canyon, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime AcademyLos Medanos CollegeUniversity of the PacificSacramento City College