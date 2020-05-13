874 Lighthouse Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

874 Lighthouse Dr - West Sacramento



Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

SF: 2200

Garage: 2

Rent: $2,195

Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities

Pets: No pets

Landscape Maintenance: Owner pays for yard maintenance

Appliances: Washer/dryer/refrigerator included

Security Deposit: $2,195

Available Date:5/09/2020



Beautiful Home in Sacramento in "The Rivers Community" is now available for rent! This home is AMAZING! Owners recently purchased and completely upgraded the home. When you walk in the home you are greeted with a massive entry way with tall ceilings, a very large living room and beautiful wood floors 2200 square foot sq feet, there is a cozy fireplace and an amazing backyard with views to the private park with ponds and a stone throw away from the clubhouse, you couldn't ask for much more in a home!



This home is located minutes from downtown Sacramento, the River, many biking and walking trails, the exclusive Rivers Clubhouse and park. The private clubhouse allows for you to take the family to the two pools, the massive park, clubhouse usage and a great place to enjoy some family time.



The Rivers is a 200 acre master-planned community located in West Sacramento at The Rivers, Sacramento just across the I Street Bridge from Downtown Sacramento.



If you are looking for a neighborhood to relocate, the Rivers is certainly one to consider.This community is convenient to freeways, Amtrak and the airport, Raley Field as well as the cultural opportunities offered in Downtown Sacramento.\



$10/mo Utility Reduction Fee applied in addition to rent. Residents will receive quality air filters delivered every 3 months to help save up to 15% on heating/cooling costs and create a healthy living environment.



***ALL SHOWING ARE OPEN HOUSE STYLE***



Basic Screening Guidelines:

-All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score

-Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required

-36 months positive verifiable housing history required

-$45 application fee per adult



Vienna Property Management

ViennaPM.com

BRE #01882979

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.