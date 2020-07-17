All apartments in West Sacramento
2831 Stonegate Dr.

2831 Stonegate Drive · (415) 202-3989
Location

2831 Stonegate Drive, West Sacramento, CA 95691
Southport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1509 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This elegant house was built in 2008. This two stories house with 1509 square feet 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms locates in the beautiful community of West Sacramento. It is just around the corner from the Southport Town center and is in walking distance to shopping, dining, school, recreation and much much more!

Open and bright floor plan with designer paints in surrounding walls. Large kitchen with nice tile counter top and stainless steel appliances. Sunny breakfast nook and fireplace in family room. laminate flooring in the living room and built in office area in Kitchen. Master bedroom with dual sinks, soaking tub, shower stall and walk-in closet. Very well maintained, nice landscaped front yard and backyard.

Nearby schools: Stonegate Elementary, Southport Elementary, and River City High School.

Rent is $1,950. The tenant will pay all the utilities including the water, sewer and garbage. The deposit is $2,150. At least one year lease please.

Tenant applicant need to meet the following rental requirement: Each adult applicant need to pay $35 application fee. It is non-refundable. All persons 18 years and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening.

1. Must have a good enough credit.
2. Must have a very good rental history.
3. Income Requirements: Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent.
4. Income proof: Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs if employed. If self-employed, must submit bank statements, and tax return. For other cases, verifiable income proof has to be provided.

It is easy to show. Please send text message to Bonnie at 415-202-3989 about your whole family income, Names and brief job descriptions of all family members and credits. If you are qualified, we will set up an appointment for showing.

The address:
2831 Stonegate Dr.
West Sacramento, CA 95691

Keywords: downtown, safe neighborhood, quiet neighborhood, mid town, Davis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Stonegate Dr. have any available units?
2831 Stonegate Dr. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2831 Stonegate Dr. have?
Some of 2831 Stonegate Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Stonegate Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Stonegate Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Stonegate Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2831 Stonegate Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Sacramento.
Does 2831 Stonegate Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2831 Stonegate Dr. offers parking.
Does 2831 Stonegate Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 Stonegate Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Stonegate Dr. have a pool?
No, 2831 Stonegate Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Stonegate Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2831 Stonegate Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Stonegate Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 Stonegate Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2831 Stonegate Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2831 Stonegate Dr. has units with air conditioning.
