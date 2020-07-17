Amenities

This elegant house was built in 2008. This two stories house with 1509 square feet 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms locates in the beautiful community of West Sacramento. It is just around the corner from the Southport Town center and is in walking distance to shopping, dining, school, recreation and much much more!



Open and bright floor plan with designer paints in surrounding walls. Large kitchen with nice tile counter top and stainless steel appliances. Sunny breakfast nook and fireplace in family room. laminate flooring in the living room and built in office area in Kitchen. Master bedroom with dual sinks, soaking tub, shower stall and walk-in closet. Very well maintained, nice landscaped front yard and backyard.



Nearby schools: Stonegate Elementary, Southport Elementary, and River City High School.



Rent is $1,950. The tenant will pay all the utilities including the water, sewer and garbage. The deposit is $2,150. At least one year lease please.



Tenant applicant need to meet the following rental requirement: Each adult applicant need to pay $35 application fee. It is non-refundable. All persons 18 years and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening.



1. Must have a good enough credit.

2. Must have a very good rental history.

3. Income Requirements: Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent.

4. Income proof: Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs if employed. If self-employed, must submit bank statements, and tax return. For other cases, verifiable income proof has to be provided.



It is easy to show. Please send text message to Bonnie at 415-202-3989 about your whole family income, Names and brief job descriptions of all family members and credits. If you are qualified, we will set up an appointment for showing.



The address:

2831 Stonegate Dr.

West Sacramento, CA 95691



