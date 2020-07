Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Gated Community Great place to live. This property for lease offers a community pool and spa, community park, guest parking with HOA included in the monthly lease. This three bedroom, two and a half bath has all bedrooms upstairs and includes air conditioning, a fireplace and outdoor patio. Very bright with 2 skylights. New tile kitchen floor. This unit does not allow pets.