Walnut, CA
980 Ironshoe Court
Last updated June 16 2019 at 1:59 PM

980 Ironshoe Court

980 Ironshoe Court · No Longer Available
Location

980 Ironshoe Court, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
This wonderful custom home is nestled in the most desirable City of Walnut. This 7-bedroom 7 Bath design interiors, complete with a dramatic open space when entering the house.The well equipped gourmet kitchen features an enormous center island with wraparound breakfast bar, ample counter and cabinet space, huge pantry. Great access to the outdoor living space. Full guest suite and bath downstairs. Four large bedrooms with en-suite baths upstair. The deluxe master bath showcases dual vanities, large soaking tub, glass enclosed shower with a private balcony. The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests that showcase a stunning pool and spa. The house located near the 60 Freeways- only minutes to Shops, exquisite restaurants and schools and universities. Seller and Listing Broker do not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, bedroom/bathroom count, lot size or any other information concerning the features of the property. Buyer is advised to independently verify accuracy of all information through personal inspections and with the appropriate professionals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Ironshoe Court have any available units?
980 Ironshoe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 980 Ironshoe Court have?
Some of 980 Ironshoe Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Ironshoe Court currently offering any rent specials?
980 Ironshoe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Ironshoe Court pet-friendly?
No, 980 Ironshoe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 980 Ironshoe Court offer parking?
Yes, 980 Ironshoe Court offers parking.
Does 980 Ironshoe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Ironshoe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Ironshoe Court have a pool?
Yes, 980 Ironshoe Court has a pool.
Does 980 Ironshoe Court have accessible units?
No, 980 Ironshoe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Ironshoe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 980 Ironshoe Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 980 Ironshoe Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 980 Ironshoe Court does not have units with air conditioning.
