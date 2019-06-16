980 Ironshoe Court

Amenities

This wonderful custom home is nestled in the most desirable City of Walnut. This 7-bedroom 7 Bath design interiors, complete with a dramatic open space when entering the house.The well equipped gourmet kitchen features an enormous center island with wraparound breakfast bar, ample counter and cabinet space, huge pantry. Great access to the outdoor living space. Full guest suite and bath downstairs. Four large bedrooms with en-suite baths upstair. The deluxe master bath showcases dual vanities, large soaking tub, glass enclosed shower with a private balcony. The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests that showcase a stunning pool and spa. The house located near the 60 Freeways- only minutes to Shops, exquisite restaurants and schools and universities. Seller and Listing Broker do not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, bedroom/bathroom count, lot size or any other information concerning the features of the property. Buyer is advised to independently verify accuracy of all information through personal inspections and with the appropriate professionals