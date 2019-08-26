All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 972 Watercress Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
972 Watercress Lane
Last updated August 26 2019 at 2:35 PM

972 Watercress Lane

972 Watercress Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

972 Watercress Lane, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
The mansion is located in the most desirable area, Snow Creek, in beautiful Walnut city with award-winning Walnut Valley Schools. Through stained glass double door, you are entering a huge living room with vaulted ceiling. Office is to the left. Kitchen, formal dining room, breakfast area and family room equipped with Karaoke system are to your right. The main house has 5 bedrooms and 4 bath with 1 bed & 1 bath downstairs. Walk up classic custom-made stairs, 4 bedrooms including Master suite with Jacuzzi tub and balcony are all on the second floor. Newly professionally landscaped yard with sparkling pool, SPA, built-in BBQ, waterfall is definitely entertainer's delight. A separate guest unit with its own bathroom is in the back. It located at the end of the cul-de-sac. Quite and Secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 972 Watercress Lane have any available units?
972 Watercress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 972 Watercress Lane have?
Some of 972 Watercress Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 972 Watercress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
972 Watercress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 Watercress Lane pet-friendly?
No, 972 Watercress Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 972 Watercress Lane offer parking?
No, 972 Watercress Lane does not offer parking.
Does 972 Watercress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 972 Watercress Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 Watercress Lane have a pool?
Yes, 972 Watercress Lane has a pool.
Does 972 Watercress Lane have accessible units?
No, 972 Watercress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 972 Watercress Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 972 Watercress Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 972 Watercress Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 972 Watercress Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWalnut 2 Bedroom Apartments
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pools
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut CreekRossmoor
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles