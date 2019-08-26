972 Watercress Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

The mansion is located in the most desirable area, Snow Creek, in beautiful Walnut city with award-winning Walnut Valley Schools. Through stained glass double door, you are entering a huge living room with vaulted ceiling. Office is to the left. Kitchen, formal dining room, breakfast area and family room equipped with Karaoke system are to your right. The main house has 5 bedrooms and 4 bath with 1 bed & 1 bath downstairs. Walk up classic custom-made stairs, 4 bedrooms including Master suite with Jacuzzi tub and balcony are all on the second floor. Newly professionally landscaped yard with sparkling pool, SPA, built-in BBQ, waterfall is definitely entertainer's delight. A separate guest unit with its own bathroom is in the back. It located at the end of the cul-de-sac. Quite and Secure.