All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 471 Vista Del Norte.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
471 Vista Del Norte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

471 Vista Del Norte

471 Vista Del Norte · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

471 Vista Del Norte, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A nice home, located in a serene area. Waling distance to community park. Spacious living room with fireplace and wood blinds for windows , formal dinning room, Upgraded kitchen cabinets with Granite counter tops and newer microwave, family room with sliding patio door leads to large extended covered patio to an open backyard area. Panoramic view of mountains, city lights, Remodeled bathrooms through out, including floors, counter tops, light fixtures, etc. 4 bedrooms are upstairs, including large master suite with dual closets, spacious dressing area, remodeled bathroom, 4th bedroom with large balcony. Newer air conditioning and heating system. Rent is included a housemaid once a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Vista Del Norte have any available units?
471 Vista Del Norte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 471 Vista Del Norte have?
Some of 471 Vista Del Norte's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Vista Del Norte currently offering any rent specials?
471 Vista Del Norte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Vista Del Norte pet-friendly?
No, 471 Vista Del Norte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 471 Vista Del Norte offer parking?
Yes, 471 Vista Del Norte offers parking.
Does 471 Vista Del Norte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 Vista Del Norte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Vista Del Norte have a pool?
No, 471 Vista Del Norte does not have a pool.
Does 471 Vista Del Norte have accessible units?
No, 471 Vista Del Norte does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Vista Del Norte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 Vista Del Norte has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Vista Del Norte have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 471 Vista Del Norte has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pools
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut CreekRossmoor
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles