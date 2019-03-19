471 Vista Del Norte

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A nice home, located in a serene area. Waling distance to community park. Spacious living room with fireplace and wood blinds for windows , formal dinning room, Upgraded kitchen cabinets with Granite counter tops and newer microwave, family room with sliding patio door leads to large extended covered patio to an open backyard area. Panoramic view of mountains, city lights, Remodeled bathrooms through out, including floors, counter tops, light fixtures, etc. 4 bedrooms are upstairs, including large master suite with dual closets, spacious dressing area, remodeled bathroom, 4th bedroom with large balcony. Newer air conditioning and heating system. Rent is included a housemaid once a month.