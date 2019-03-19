464 Carbonia Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

WOW! WOW! WOW! BEST LOCATION !!!! 4 BED & 3 BATH BEAUTIFUL IN CITY OF WALNUT. WALK DISTANCE TO WALNUT HIGH SCHOOL AND SUZANNE MIDDLE SCHOOL. LIBRARY,TEEN CENTER,SENIOR CENTER,CITY HALL,CITY GYM,BUS STOPS AND MANY MORE!! LOT'S FRUIT TREES AND FLOWERS ARE BLOOMING YEAR AROUND. COMFORTABLE COVERED PATIO AND HUGE DECK WITH PARTIAL MOUNTAIN VIEW. GREAT AND QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD. ONE BED & ONE BATH DOWN STAIRS. IT WON'T BE LAST LONG HURRY!HURRY!

Award-Winning Walnut Valley Unified School District. Gorgeous home located in the prestigious area of Walnut and is situated on a ---- sq.ft. lot surrounded by beautiful palm trees. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, plus a great bonus room, 2car garage with RV parking. 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs. Brand new laminate wood flooring upstairs. Master bedroom has a Jacuzzi bathtub and separate shower, and a master retreat overlooking the beautiful back yard and hills view. The gourmet kitchen has customized corian counter tops, built-in microwave and oven, cook-top, island, pantry and designer tile flooring. Family room is enhanced with a glass wall wet bar and stone mantel fireplace, and a sliding door leading to the great back yard with sparkling pool & spa. Covered patio, plenty of fruit trees. is not included in the living space. Walking distance to Suzanne Middle School & Walnut High Schools. Easy access to 10, 57 & 60 freeways.