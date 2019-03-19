All apartments in Walnut
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

464 Carbonia Avenue

464 Carbonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

464 Carbonia Avenue, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
WOW! WOW! WOW! BEST LOCATION !!!! 4 BED & 3 BATH BEAUTIFUL IN CITY OF WALNUT. WALK DISTANCE TO WALNUT HIGH SCHOOL AND SUZANNE MIDDLE SCHOOL. LIBRARY,TEEN CENTER,SENIOR CENTER,CITY HALL,CITY GYM,BUS STOPS AND MANY MORE!! LOT'S FRUIT TREES AND FLOWERS ARE BLOOMING YEAR AROUND. COMFORTABLE COVERED PATIO AND HUGE DECK WITH PARTIAL MOUNTAIN VIEW. GREAT AND QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD. ONE BED & ONE BATH DOWN STAIRS. IT WON'T BE LAST LONG HURRY!HURRY!
Award-Winning Walnut Valley Unified School District. Gorgeous home located in the prestigious area of Walnut and is situated on a ---- sq.ft. lot surrounded by beautiful palm trees. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, plus a great bonus room, 2car garage with RV parking. 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs. Brand new laminate wood flooring upstairs. Master bedroom has a Jacuzzi bathtub and separate shower, and a master retreat overlooking the beautiful back yard and hills view. The gourmet kitchen has customized corian counter tops, built-in microwave and oven, cook-top, island, pantry and designer tile flooring. Family room is enhanced with a glass wall wet bar and stone mantel fireplace, and a sliding door leading to the great back yard with sparkling pool & spa. Covered patio, plenty of fruit trees. is not included in the living space. Walking distance to Suzanne Middle School & Walnut High Schools. Easy access to 10, 57 & 60 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Carbonia Avenue have any available units?
464 Carbonia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 464 Carbonia Avenue have?
Some of 464 Carbonia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 Carbonia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
464 Carbonia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Carbonia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 464 Carbonia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 464 Carbonia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 464 Carbonia Avenue offers parking.
Does 464 Carbonia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Carbonia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Carbonia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 464 Carbonia Avenue has a pool.
Does 464 Carbonia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 464 Carbonia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Carbonia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 Carbonia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Carbonia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 Carbonia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
