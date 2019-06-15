424 Barbados Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great Location, Located in the center of all the Walnut schools. Walking distance to Vejar Elementary, Suzanne Middle and Walnut High School. Open floor plan, lots of windows, very bright. Newer energy saving double panel windows, Very nice wood flooring throughout the house and tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, newly remodeled kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances with large center Island in the kitchen, updated bathrooms. Big open family room, Big master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a regular closet, double sliding door access to back yard by the kitchen and the master bedroom. huge covered patio perfect for gatherings.