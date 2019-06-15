All apartments in Walnut
424 Barbados Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

424 Barbados Drive

424 Barbados Drive · No Longer Available
Location

424 Barbados Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location, Located in the center of all the Walnut schools. Walking distance to Vejar Elementary, Suzanne Middle and Walnut High School. Open floor plan, lots of windows, very bright. Newer energy saving double panel windows, Very nice wood flooring throughout the house and tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, newly remodeled kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances with large center Island in the kitchen, updated bathrooms. Big open family room, Big master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a regular closet, double sliding door access to back yard by the kitchen and the master bedroom. huge covered patio perfect for gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Barbados Drive have any available units?
424 Barbados Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 424 Barbados Drive have?
Some of 424 Barbados Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Barbados Drive currently offering any rent specials?
424 Barbados Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Barbados Drive pet-friendly?
No, 424 Barbados Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 424 Barbados Drive offer parking?
Yes, 424 Barbados Drive offers parking.
Does 424 Barbados Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Barbados Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Barbados Drive have a pool?
No, 424 Barbados Drive does not have a pool.
Does 424 Barbados Drive have accessible units?
No, 424 Barbados Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Barbados Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Barbados Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Barbados Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Barbados Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
