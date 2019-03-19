All apartments in Walnut
21020 Cornerstone Drive

21020 Cornerstone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21020 Cornerstone Dr, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One year new luxury condo in Walnut, located within walking distance of all the best schools in the prestigious Walnut School District. This modern condo has state of the art upgrades throughout; tasteful designer 2-tone paint, unique wood & tile floors, high quality carpet, quartz & granite countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, elegant backsplash and custom tile shower, plantation shutters and remote controlled motorized shades. 4 good-sized bedrooms and 3.5 baths (with 1 bedroom & 1 bath on the main floor), spacious living room with formal dining. Expansive kitchen has a large cooking island. Convenient upstairs laundry room. Brand new refrigerator-washer and dryer are included.
Non smoker & no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21020 Cornerstone Drive have any available units?
21020 Cornerstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 21020 Cornerstone Drive have?
Some of 21020 Cornerstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21020 Cornerstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21020 Cornerstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21020 Cornerstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21020 Cornerstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 21020 Cornerstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21020 Cornerstone Drive offers parking.
Does 21020 Cornerstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21020 Cornerstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21020 Cornerstone Drive have a pool?
No, 21020 Cornerstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21020 Cornerstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 21020 Cornerstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21020 Cornerstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21020 Cornerstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21020 Cornerstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21020 Cornerstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
