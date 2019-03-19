21020 Cornerstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

One year new luxury condo in Walnut, located within walking distance of all the best schools in the prestigious Walnut School District. This modern condo has state of the art upgrades throughout; tasteful designer 2-tone paint, unique wood & tile floors, high quality carpet, quartz & granite countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, elegant backsplash and custom tile shower, plantation shutters and remote controlled motorized shades. 4 good-sized bedrooms and 3.5 baths (with 1 bedroom & 1 bath on the main floor), spacious living room with formal dining. Expansive kitchen has a large cooking island. Convenient upstairs laundry room. Brand new refrigerator-washer and dryer are included.

Non smoker & no pets please.