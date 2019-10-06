21006 Parkridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

FOR LEASE ONLY!! NO PETS! Great curb appeal, Very good floor plan, Beautifully landscaped with gated front courtyard and beautiful backyard with covered patio and plenty of room for children to play. Move-in condition. Great location in Walnut Ridge. Formal Living room with vaulted ceiling, Formal dining room with vaulted ceiling, Family room with fireplace, Breakfast area, Spacious open kitchen. ALL 3 BEDROOMS ARE ON 2nd FLOOR!! 3 car garage with sectional doors. Located in the Award Winning Walnut School District. Close and convenient to everything. FOR LEASE ONLY@! NO PETS!