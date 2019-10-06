All apartments in Walnut
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:10 PM

21006 Parkridge Drive

21006 Parkridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21006 Parkridge Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
FOR LEASE ONLY!! NO PETS! Great curb appeal, Very good floor plan, Beautifully landscaped with gated front courtyard and beautiful backyard with covered patio and plenty of room for children to play. Move-in condition. Great location in Walnut Ridge. Formal Living room with vaulted ceiling, Formal dining room with vaulted ceiling, Family room with fireplace, Breakfast area, Spacious open kitchen. ALL 3 BEDROOMS ARE ON 2nd FLOOR!! 3 car garage with sectional doors. Located in the Award Winning Walnut School District. Close and convenient to everything. FOR LEASE ONLY@! NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21006 Parkridge Drive have any available units?
21006 Parkridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 21006 Parkridge Drive have?
Some of 21006 Parkridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21006 Parkridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21006 Parkridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21006 Parkridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21006 Parkridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 21006 Parkridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21006 Parkridge Drive offers parking.
Does 21006 Parkridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21006 Parkridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21006 Parkridge Drive have a pool?
No, 21006 Parkridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21006 Parkridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 21006 Parkridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21006 Parkridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21006 Parkridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21006 Parkridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21006 Parkridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
