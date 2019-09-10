21000 Cornerstone Drive

Amenities
Must See!!! Amazing newer built (2018) property in Walnut. Full of upgrades with Granite Counter Tops, Kitchen Tile Back-splash, beautiful Engineered Wood Flooring, and much much more!!! Convenience of numerous shopping centers, restaurants, and one of the best school districts in the area. WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT!!! The home features a Beautiful Kitchen with a large island that open up to the Great Room and Dinning Area. Perfect for entertaining!!! This 4 bed 3 bath home has all the comforts of home with a modern twist. No other Condo/Townhome like this in Walnut!!! Come see for yourself.