Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

21000 Cornerstone Drive

21000 Cornerstone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21000 Cornerstone Dr, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must See!!! Amazing newer built (2018) property in Walnut. Full of upgrades with Granite Counter Tops, Kitchen Tile Back-splash, beautiful Engineered Wood Flooring, and much much more!!! Convenience of numerous shopping centers, restaurants, and one of the best school districts in the area. WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT!!! The home features a Beautiful Kitchen with a large island that open up to the Great Room and Dinning Area. Perfect for entertaining!!! This 4 bed 3 bath home has all the comforts of home with a modern twist. No other Condo/Townhome like this in Walnut!!! Come see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21000 Cornerstone Drive have any available units?
21000 Cornerstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 21000 Cornerstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21000 Cornerstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21000 Cornerstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21000 Cornerstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 21000 Cornerstone Drive offer parking?
No, 21000 Cornerstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21000 Cornerstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21000 Cornerstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21000 Cornerstone Drive have a pool?
No, 21000 Cornerstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21000 Cornerstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 21000 Cornerstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21000 Cornerstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21000 Cornerstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21000 Cornerstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21000 Cornerstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
