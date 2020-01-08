All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 20410 Julliard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
20410 Julliard Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

20410 Julliard Drive

20410 Julliard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20410 Julliard Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic opportunity to live in a fully furnished and remodeled home in the Walnut Valley School District. Live in privacy with a private automatic gate, private driveway, automatic sensor lights, and a beautifully landscaped front yard. Downstairs boasts a suite with own bathroom, a spacious bedroom, and an office with built-in cabinets (can be converted into another bedrm but must seek approval from owner). Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite countertops, and upgraded stainless steel appliances (Panasonic, KitchenAid, GE). Living room features Bose surround sound system, wine cooler, fireplace, stylishly decorated furniture. All bathrooms are remodeled and upgraded with high end TOTO automatic bidet toilets. The upstairs master suite offers a Sony tv, nightstands, and 3-drawer dresser, and beautifully renovated bathroom w/ separate bathtub and shower. This wonderful home features, recessed lighting throughout, tile and laminate flooring, alarm system, water softener, and much more. Laundry room includes washer and dryer, and built-in cabinets. Garage offers an ample amount of storage space with built-in cabinets throughout. Entertain guests in the spacious backyard with a huge pool and BBQ stainless steel gas grill with storage. Rent includes gardener and pool services. Come see this gem for yourself and fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20410 Julliard Drive have any available units?
20410 Julliard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 20410 Julliard Drive have?
Some of 20410 Julliard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20410 Julliard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20410 Julliard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20410 Julliard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20410 Julliard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 20410 Julliard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20410 Julliard Drive offers parking.
Does 20410 Julliard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20410 Julliard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20410 Julliard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20410 Julliard Drive has a pool.
Does 20410 Julliard Drive have accessible units?
No, 20410 Julliard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20410 Julliard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20410 Julliard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20410 Julliard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20410 Julliard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pool
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACoto de Caza, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles