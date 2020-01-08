20410 Julliard Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fantastic opportunity to live in a fully furnished and remodeled home in the Walnut Valley School District. Live in privacy with a private automatic gate, private driveway, automatic sensor lights, and a beautifully landscaped front yard. Downstairs boasts a suite with own bathroom, a spacious bedroom, and an office with built-in cabinets (can be converted into another bedrm but must seek approval from owner). Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite countertops, and upgraded stainless steel appliances (Panasonic, KitchenAid, GE). Living room features Bose surround sound system, wine cooler, fireplace, stylishly decorated furniture. All bathrooms are remodeled and upgraded with high end TOTO automatic bidet toilets. The upstairs master suite offers a Sony tv, nightstands, and 3-drawer dresser, and beautifully renovated bathroom w/ separate bathtub and shower. This wonderful home features, recessed lighting throughout, tile and laminate flooring, alarm system, water softener, and much more. Laundry room includes washer and dryer, and built-in cabinets. Garage offers an ample amount of storage space with built-in cabinets throughout. Entertain guests in the spacious backyard with a huge pool and BBQ stainless steel gas grill with storage. Rent includes gardener and pool services. Come see this gem for yourself and fall in love!