Last updated October 26 2019

19618 Three Oaks Lane

19618 Three Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19618 Three Oaks Lane, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Standard Pacific's model home! Highly upgraded and spacious model home. Beautifully landscaped with a large lot and a comfortable spa. Private location and on a single loaded cul-de-sac street. Classic Italian architecture with modern interior design. Interior includes living Room, Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, granite countertop at kitchen, breakfast nook, dining Room, family Room and Barcelona Maple cabinets with fruitwood stain throughout. Marble countertop with custom backsplash at master bedroom. Walk-in closet. Custom interior paint, lighting, and surround sound. Three car tandem garage and wide drive way allows additional cars parking on the property. Day time security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19618 Three Oaks Lane have any available units?
19618 Three Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 19618 Three Oaks Lane have?
Some of 19618 Three Oaks Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19618 Three Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19618 Three Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19618 Three Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19618 Three Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 19618 Three Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19618 Three Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 19618 Three Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19618 Three Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19618 Three Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 19618 Three Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19618 Three Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 19618 Three Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19618 Three Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19618 Three Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19618 Three Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19618 Three Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
