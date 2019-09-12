19317 Empty Saddle Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Walnut Home - Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home recently available in the city of Walnut. Kitchen features tile flooring, tile countertops, ample wood cabinet storage and appliances include stovetop and dishwasher. Spacious living room with fireplace. Bedrooms are spacious with large windows. Backyard is spacious with patio area perfect for hot summer days and outdoor entertaining. This property is conveniently located near EVERYTHING!! Many retail stores, restaurants, supermarkets and a fitness center are nearby! Youre going to love living here! Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $ 3,100.00

Deposit: starts at $ 3,100.00 (varies depending on credit)



Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.



For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.



(RLNE5074803)