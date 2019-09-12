All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 19317 Empty Saddle Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
19317 Empty Saddle Road
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

19317 Empty Saddle Road

19317 Empty Saddle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19317 Empty Saddle Road, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Walnut Home - Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home recently available in the city of Walnut. Kitchen features tile flooring, tile countertops, ample wood cabinet storage and appliances include stovetop and dishwasher. Spacious living room with fireplace. Bedrooms are spacious with large windows. Backyard is spacious with patio area perfect for hot summer days and outdoor entertaining. This property is conveniently located near EVERYTHING!! Many retail stores, restaurants, supermarkets and a fitness center are nearby! Youre going to love living here! Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $ 3,100.00
Deposit: starts at $ 3,100.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE5074803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19317 Empty Saddle Road have any available units?
19317 Empty Saddle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 19317 Empty Saddle Road have?
Some of 19317 Empty Saddle Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19317 Empty Saddle Road currently offering any rent specials?
19317 Empty Saddle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19317 Empty Saddle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 19317 Empty Saddle Road is pet friendly.
Does 19317 Empty Saddle Road offer parking?
No, 19317 Empty Saddle Road does not offer parking.
Does 19317 Empty Saddle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19317 Empty Saddle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19317 Empty Saddle Road have a pool?
No, 19317 Empty Saddle Road does not have a pool.
Does 19317 Empty Saddle Road have accessible units?
No, 19317 Empty Saddle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19317 Empty Saddle Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19317 Empty Saddle Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 19317 Empty Saddle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19317 Empty Saddle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pool
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACoto de Caza, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles