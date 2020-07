Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets

This ONE-story home is situated in a quiet upscale neighborhood in Walnut. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has an open living room, formal dining room, and a large family room with a fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Large master suite with walk-in closet and a bonus room. Private large backyard with a covered patio and many fruit trees. Walking distance to a park, close to shopping center and Asian super market. Very convenient location!!