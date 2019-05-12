1435 Cranmer Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

* Walnut School District * Need a Home for You, Your Family and Your Pets? * Come On Over, You Find What You are Looking For Here * Single-Family Home For Lease * $2,500/Month * One Story * 3 Bedrooms * 1 3/4 Bathrooms * 2-Car Garage * Available Immediately * Refrigerator Included * Sprinkles in Front and Back Yard * Walking Distance to Collegewood Elementary, Mount San Antonio College, Dollar Tree, Stater Bros Market, Jack In The Box, MJ Cafe & Teahouse, Taco Nazo, Yoshinoya, and many other restaurants * Short Drive to Cal Poly Pomona *