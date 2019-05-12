All apartments in Walnut
1435 Cranmer Drive

1435 Cranmer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Cranmer Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
* Walnut School District * Need a Home for You, Your Family and Your Pets? * Come On Over, You Find What You are Looking For Here * Single-Family Home For Lease * $2,500/Month * One Story * 3 Bedrooms * 1 3/4 Bathrooms * 2-Car Garage * Available Immediately * Refrigerator Included * Sprinkles in Front and Back Yard * Walking Distance to Collegewood Elementary, Mount San Antonio College, Dollar Tree, Stater Bros Market, Jack In The Box, MJ Cafe & Teahouse, Taco Nazo, Yoshinoya, and many other restaurants * Short Drive to Cal Poly Pomona *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Cranmer Drive have any available units?
1435 Cranmer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 1435 Cranmer Drive have?
Some of 1435 Cranmer Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Cranmer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Cranmer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Cranmer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Cranmer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Cranmer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Cranmer Drive offers parking.
Does 1435 Cranmer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Cranmer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Cranmer Drive have a pool?
No, 1435 Cranmer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Cranmer Drive have accessible units?
No, 1435 Cranmer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Cranmer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Cranmer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Cranmer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Cranmer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
