42 Tahoe Court Unit 3

Amenities
Come and see for yourself this nice 870-square-foot townhouse on the friendly Lower Lakewood neighborhood in Walnut Creek, California!
This unfurnished townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 carport parking.
Its cozy interior features a wood-burning fireplace; wide slider windows with blinds; sliding glass door; tile, carpet, and laminated hardwood flooring. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
Its tidy and nice bathroom is furnished with a vanity, flush toilet, and shower stall enclosed in an aluminum-framed, sliding, frosted glass panel.
The house has air conditioning and central heating for climate control.
A coin-operated washer and dryer are available.
The exterior feature includes a patio--- perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. There is a storage space in the carport.
No pets allowed.
Owner prefers non-smokers.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The property owner will be responsible for the water, trash, and sewage utilities.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=84Jsu8joEjW
42 Tahoe Court is approximately a 24-minute walk from the Yellow San Francisco International Airport at the Walnut Creek stop.
Nearby parks: Howe Homestead Park, Howe Homestead Park, and Larrieu Park.
Nearby Schools:
Indian Valley Elementary School - 1.12 miles, 9/10
Las Lomas High School - 0.73 miles, 9/10
Walnut Creek Intermediate School - 0.69 miles, 8/10
Walnut Heights Elementary School - 0.89 miles, 10/10
Bus lines:
2 Rudgear/BART Walnut Creek - 0.3 mile
4 Broadway Plaza/BART Walnut Creek - 0.4 mile
4 Walnut Creek BART/Broadway Plaza - 0.4 mile
Rail lines:
Yellow San Francisco International Airport - 0.9 mile
