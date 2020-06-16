All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:50 AM

42 Tahoe Court Unit 3

42 Tahoe Court · (408) 917-0430
Location

42 Tahoe Court, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Lower Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Come and see for yourself this nice 870-square-foot townhouse on the friendly Lower Lakewood neighborhood in Walnut Creek, California!

This unfurnished townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 carport parking.

Its cozy interior features a wood-burning fireplace; wide slider windows with blinds; sliding glass door; tile, carpet, and laminated hardwood flooring. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

Its tidy and nice bathroom is furnished with a vanity, flush toilet, and shower stall enclosed in an aluminum-framed, sliding, frosted glass panel.
The house has air conditioning and central heating for climate control.

A coin-operated washer and dryer are available.

The exterior feature includes a patio--- perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. There is a storage space in the carport.

No pets allowed.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The property owner will be responsible for the water, trash, and sewage utilities.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=84Jsu8joEjW

42 Tahoe Court is approximately a 24-minute walk from the Yellow San Francisco International Airport at the Walnut Creek stop.

Nearby parks: Howe Homestead Park, Howe Homestead Park, and Larrieu Park.

Nearby Schools:
Indian Valley Elementary School - 1.12 miles, 9/10
Las Lomas High School - 0.73 miles, 9/10
Walnut Creek Intermediate School - 0.69 miles, 8/10
Walnut Heights Elementary School - 0.89 miles, 10/10

Bus lines:
2 Rudgear/BART Walnut Creek - 0.3 mile
4 Broadway Plaza/BART Walnut Creek - 0.4 mile
4 Walnut Creek BART/Broadway Plaza - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Yellow San Francisco International Airport - 0.9 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5081712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 have any available units?
42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 have?
Some of 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Tahoe Court Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
