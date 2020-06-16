42 Tahoe Court Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Come and see for yourself this nice 870-square-foot townhouse on the friendly Lower Lakewood neighborhood in Walnut Creek, California!



This unfurnished townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 carport parking.



Its cozy interior features a wood-burning fireplace; wide slider windows with blinds; sliding glass door; tile, carpet, and laminated hardwood flooring. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.



Its tidy and nice bathroom is furnished with a vanity, flush toilet, and shower stall enclosed in an aluminum-framed, sliding, frosted glass panel.

The house has air conditioning and central heating for climate control.



A coin-operated washer and dryer are available.



The exterior feature includes a patio--- perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. There is a storage space in the carport.



No pets allowed.



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The property owner will be responsible for the water, trash, and sewage utilities.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=84Jsu8joEjW



42 Tahoe Court is approximately a 24-minute walk from the Yellow San Francisco International Airport at the Walnut Creek stop.



Nearby parks: Howe Homestead Park, Howe Homestead Park, and Larrieu Park.



Nearby Schools:

Indian Valley Elementary School - 1.12 miles, 9/10

Las Lomas High School - 0.73 miles, 9/10

Walnut Creek Intermediate School - 0.69 miles, 8/10

Walnut Heights Elementary School - 0.89 miles, 10/10



Bus lines:

2 Rudgear/BART Walnut Creek - 0.3 mile

4 Broadway Plaza/BART Walnut Creek - 0.4 mile

4 Walnut Creek BART/Broadway Plaza - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Yellow San Francisco International Airport - 0.9 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5081712)