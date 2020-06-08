2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901518f6f1752fadaab17 Ranch-style house. 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms, with a kitchen, living room and dining room. Front yard, a covered patio plus a big backyard. Laundry Unit.



5 minutes walk to pool at Larkey Park. Close access to Iron Horse trails and Contra Costa canal. Easy access to freeway hwy 24 and hwy 680.



Owner lives in a SEPARATE INDEPENDENT UNIT on the property. No access to garage as the garage is converted into a studio where owner lives. Upkeep of beautiful gardens is done by owner.



Utilities expenses to be shared among owner and tenants upon agreement.



