All apartments in Walnut Creek
Find more places like 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut Creek, CA
/
2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597

2647 Buena Vista Avenue · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walnut Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2647 Buena Vista Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Larkey Park Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901518f6f1752fadaab17 Ranch-style house. 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms, with a kitchen, living room and dining room. Front yard, a covered patio plus a big backyard. Laundry Unit.

5 minutes walk to pool at Larkey Park. Close access to Iron Horse trails and Contra Costa canal. Easy access to freeway hwy 24 and hwy 680.

Owner lives in a SEPARATE INDEPENDENT UNIT on the property. No access to garage as the garage is converted into a studio where owner lives. Upkeep of beautiful gardens is done by owner.

Utilities expenses to be shared among owner and tenants upon agreement.

(RLNE5846143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 have any available units?
2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
Is 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 currently offering any rent specials?
2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 pet-friendly?
No, 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 offer parking?
Yes, 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 does offer parking.
Does 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 have a pool?
Yes, 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 has a pool.
Does 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 have accessible units?
No, 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94597
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way
Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Similar Pages

Walnut Creek 1 BedroomsWalnut Creek 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Creek Apartments with ParkingWalnut Creek Apartments with Pool
Walnut Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity