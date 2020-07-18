Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

1312 Corte de Los Vecinos, Walnut Creek - This is an elegant townhome in a terrific location in Walnut Creek. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home has been remodeled with granite kitchen, stainless appliances, decorator vanities, laminate wood type flooring and Berber style carpeting upstairs. Featuring an extra large master suite, with two closets, and two additional good sized bedrooms. Fenced in private two-level deck and brick back yard overlooking a hillside filled with trees creating a serene setting. Includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. The HOA amenities include common area maintenance, green belt and three community pools. The schools are Bancroft Elementary, Foothill Middle School and Northgate High School. Great access to BART, John Muir and Heather Farms Park. Available immediately. Call or email for showing procedures.



(RLNE5911129)