Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1312 Corte de Los Vecinos

1312 Corte De Los Vecinos · (925) 362-0415
Location

1312 Corte De Los Vecinos, Walnut Creek, CA 94598
San Marcos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos · Avail. now

$3,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
1312 Corte de Los Vecinos, Walnut Creek - This is an elegant townhome in a terrific location in Walnut Creek. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home has been remodeled with granite kitchen, stainless appliances, decorator vanities, laminate wood type flooring and Berber style carpeting upstairs. Featuring an extra large master suite, with two closets, and two additional good sized bedrooms. Fenced in private two-level deck and brick back yard overlooking a hillside filled with trees creating a serene setting. Includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. The HOA amenities include common area maintenance, green belt and three community pools. The schools are Bancroft Elementary, Foothill Middle School and Northgate High School. Great access to BART, John Muir and Heather Farms Park. Available immediately. Call or email for showing procedures.

(RLNE5911129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos have any available units?
1312 Corte de Los Vecinos has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos have?
Some of 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Corte de Los Vecinos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos offer parking?
No, 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos have a pool?
Yes, 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos has a pool.
Does 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos have accessible units?
No, 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Corte de Los Vecinos does not have units with dishwashers.
