1959 Wellington Ln #8
1959 Wellington Ln #8

1959 Wellington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1959 Wellington Lane, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This is a beautiful condo in the Shadowridge community of Vista. This condo offers an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, newer paint, newer carpet, wood floors, and much more. Enjoy a large balcony looking out to the community pool, private laundry in unit, and 2 parking spaces. This unit is on the second level, access via stairs. All this while being in a great family community with quick access to the 78 freeway. This one won't last!

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN SETTING UP A SHOWING APPOINTMENT, PLEASE EMAIL MARLA@TRUEBLUEPM.COM.

TO APPLY, GO ONTO OUR WEBSITE AND SUBMIT AN APPLICATION. www.truebluepm.com
Parking Spaces: 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1959 Wellington Ln #8 have any available units?
1959 Wellington Ln #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1959 Wellington Ln #8 have?
Some of 1959 Wellington Ln #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1959 Wellington Ln #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1959 Wellington Ln #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1959 Wellington Ln #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1959 Wellington Ln #8 is pet friendly.
Does 1959 Wellington Ln #8 offer parking?
Yes, 1959 Wellington Ln #8 offers parking.
Does 1959 Wellington Ln #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1959 Wellington Ln #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1959 Wellington Ln #8 have a pool?
Yes, 1959 Wellington Ln #8 has a pool.
Does 1959 Wellington Ln #8 have accessible units?
No, 1959 Wellington Ln #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1959 Wellington Ln #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1959 Wellington Ln #8 has units with dishwashers.
