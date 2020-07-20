1959 Wellington Ln #8

Amenities
This is a beautiful condo in the Shadowridge community of Vista. This condo offers an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, newer paint, newer carpet, wood floors, and much more. Enjoy a large balcony looking out to the community pool, private laundry in unit, and 2 parking spaces. This unit is on the second level, access via stairs. All this while being in a great family community with quick access to the 78 freeway. This one won't last!
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN SETTING UP A SHOWING APPOINTMENT, PLEASE EMAIL MARLA@TRUEBLUEPM.COM.
TO APPLY, GO ONTO OUR WEBSITE AND SUBMIT AN APPLICATION. www.truebluepm.com
Parking Spaces: 2