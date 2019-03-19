17882 Bishop Cir. Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Opportunity to lease this spacious single level executive pool home in Villa Park near great schools & shopping. Located on an over sized lot nestled at the end of a cul de sac. Home has beautiful Atrium at entry, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, plus a convenient den with it's own on-suite bathroom. Travertine flooring and carpet throughout. Formal living room and dining area appointed with windows galore! Gourmet kitchen with recessed lighting, Corian countertops and Island with a dining nook that overlooks your own tropical paradise. Adjacent great room with romantic fireplace recently had paneling removed and is freshly painted, additionally has a wet bar, sound system speakers and access to backyard. Home offers convenient built-In vacuum system, 3 Car Garage with Abundant Cabinet and Attic Storage that has a pulldown ladder. Large, Park Size Backyard great for entertaining has a variety of mature fruit trees, pool, spa, covered patio, fire pit and a built-in barbeque. Easy access to freeways, shopping, walking distance to restaurants, and Villa Park schools.

Showings by appointment only. Call or text Listing Agent Cindy Wright @ 949-892-8346