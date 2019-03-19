All apartments in Villa Park
17882 Bishop Cir. Circle
17882 Bishop Cir. Circle

17882 E Bishop Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17882 E Bishop Circle, Villa Park, CA 92861
Villa Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Opportunity to lease this spacious single level executive pool home in Villa Park near great schools & shopping. Located on an over sized lot nestled at the end of a cul de sac. Home has beautiful Atrium at entry, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, plus a convenient den with it's own on-suite bathroom. Travertine flooring and carpet throughout. Formal living room and dining area appointed with windows galore! Gourmet kitchen with recessed lighting, Corian countertops and Island with a dining nook that overlooks your own tropical paradise. Adjacent great room with romantic fireplace recently had paneling removed and is freshly painted, additionally has a wet bar, sound system speakers and access to backyard. Home offers convenient built-In vacuum system, 3 Car Garage with Abundant Cabinet and Attic Storage that has a pulldown ladder. Large, Park Size Backyard great for entertaining has a variety of mature fruit trees, pool, spa, covered patio, fire pit and a built-in barbeque. Easy access to freeways, shopping, walking distance to restaurants, and Villa Park schools.
Showings by appointment only. Call or text Listing Agent Cindy Wright @ 949-892-8346

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

