Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Riverton

14374 Borego Rd · (760) 239-5313
Location

14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA 92392
West City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0403 · Avail. now

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1806 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$1,377

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 1106 · Avail. now

$1,382

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
The moment you arrive at Riverton of the High Desert, you escape to your own personal oasis. The lush landscaping, lofty palm trees and sparkling pool invite you to relax and experience resort-style living right here in the High Desert. Stop in to our leasing office anytime for a refreshing cup of coffee, provided daily. Sip your coffee and breathe in your peace poolside each morning watching the Desert Sunrise and experiencing Southern California’s beauty.

Riverton is just a short drive from the breathtaking Mount High Ski Resort in Wrightwood and a short road trip away from the Night Life of Las Vegas, leaving your weekend possibilities endless.

Our luxury homes offer features such as a spacious garden-style patio, modern wood flooring and quartz countertops, all while providing a harmonious and balanced Feng Shui. Let our knowledgeable and courteous team handle the maintenance work for you, so you can continue to relax and take advantage of everything our community has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $550, 2 Beds: $650
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky, 50 gallon tank size limit with management’s prior written authorization
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface Lot: $10, Covered Parking: $20, Carport: $50.
Storage Details: Patio Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Riverton have any available units?
Riverton has 6 units available starting at $1,316 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverton have?
Some of Riverton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverton currently offering any rent specials?
Riverton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverton pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverton is pet friendly.
Does Riverton offer parking?
Yes, Riverton offers parking.
Does Riverton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverton have a pool?
Yes, Riverton has a pool.
Does Riverton have accessible units?
Yes, Riverton has accessible units.
Does Riverton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverton has units with dishwashers.

