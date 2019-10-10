All apartments in Victorville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

14886 Shetland Court

14886 Shetland Court · No Longer Available
Location

14886 Shetland Court, Victorville, CA 92394
West City

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2&1/2 baths. huge backyard,3 car garage, family room & living room, great location .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14886 Shetland Court have any available units?
14886 Shetland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victorville, CA.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14886 Shetland Court have?
Some of 14886 Shetland Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14886 Shetland Court currently offering any rent specials?
14886 Shetland Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14886 Shetland Court pet-friendly?
No, 14886 Shetland Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Victorville.
Does 14886 Shetland Court offer parking?
Yes, 14886 Shetland Court does offer parking.
Does 14886 Shetland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14886 Shetland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14886 Shetland Court have a pool?
No, 14886 Shetland Court does not have a pool.
Does 14886 Shetland Court have accessible units?
No, 14886 Shetland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14886 Shetland Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14886 Shetland Court has units with dishwashers.
