Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:55 AM

14348 Derby Ct

14348 Derby Court · (760) 240-9535
Location

14348 Derby Court, Victorville, CA 92395
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14348 Derby Ct · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM VICTORVILLE HOME ON CUL DE SAC - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage off of Hesperia Rd. Recently remodeled with new plush carpet, newer granite, stainless steel appliances, backsplash. Huge backyard with RV side gate. Swamp cooler to save on utility costs.

Call for more information today! Won't last long! No Pets. Service animals accepted with proper documentation.

** CONTACT VIP MANAGEMENT AT 760-240-9535 OR APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.VIPPROPERTYINC.COM **

(RLNE2606339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14348 Derby Ct have any available units?
14348 Derby Ct has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14348 Derby Ct have?
Some of 14348 Derby Ct's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14348 Derby Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14348 Derby Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14348 Derby Ct pet-friendly?
No, 14348 Derby Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Victorville.
Does 14348 Derby Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14348 Derby Ct does offer parking.
Does 14348 Derby Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14348 Derby Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14348 Derby Ct have a pool?
No, 14348 Derby Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14348 Derby Ct have accessible units?
No, 14348 Derby Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14348 Derby Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 14348 Derby Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
