CORNER LOT AND CENTRAL LOCATION!! Only 1 neighbor adjacent here on this lovely 5 bedroom 3 bath 2677 square foot home. Plank flooring and open floor plan. Minutes to I-15. Has additional large loft upstairs. Handy upstairs laundry room as 4 of the bedrooms are upstairs. Nice hall bath upstairs with tub/shower and two sinks. Owner suite has double door and is good sized the owner suite bathroom has free standing shower and garden tub with two sinks and large two door walk-in closet in bathroom nice. Central heating and air. Lots of cupboard space in the kitchen with good sized island, Pantry and new faucet. Oven/Range, dishwasher and disposal. Living room with Fireplace, also Family room and dining area at entry. DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM WITH BATHROOM CLOSE. Two car garage with opener. Has NEST thermostat accessible through your phone to set heating and air. Easy care rock landscape.