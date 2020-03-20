All apartments in Victorville
12730 1st. Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

12730 1st. Avenue

12730 1st Avenue · (909) 576-1493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12730 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA 92395
East Bear Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home within 1,519 sq. ft. of gracious living space. Huge 10,727 sq. ft. corner lot is completely fenced.
Quiet safe family neighborhood located near Award Winning Lomita Elementary School. Three large Bedrooms with the Master Bedroom includes
a huge his and her walk-in closet. Plenty of natural sunlight in all 3 Bedrooms. Large expansive Kitchen with plenty of cupboard space and plenty
of counter space too. Large Adjacent Living Room features a fireplace, and slider leading to the oversize backyard. Huge Family room is perfect for entertaining, and those big family holiday events. Two car attached garage. New roof. Central A/C and forced heating. Backyard is perfect size to let the kids and pets romp and play. Parking for two additional cars in driveway. Close to Bear Valley Road and shopping, restaurants, fast food, Hospital,
Mojave Narrows Regional Park, Chase Bank and much much more. This home has it all, the only thing missing is you!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12730 1st. Avenue have any available units?
12730 1st. Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12730 1st. Avenue have?
Some of 12730 1st. Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12730 1st. Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12730 1st. Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12730 1st. Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12730 1st. Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12730 1st. Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12730 1st. Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12730 1st. Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12730 1st. Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12730 1st. Avenue have a pool?
No, 12730 1st. Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12730 1st. Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12730 1st. Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12730 1st. Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12730 1st. Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
