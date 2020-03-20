12730 1st. Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home within 1,519 sq. ft. of gracious living space. Huge 10,727 sq. ft. corner lot is completely fenced.

Quiet safe family neighborhood located near Award Winning Lomita Elementary School. Three large Bedrooms with the Master Bedroom includes

a huge his and her walk-in closet. Plenty of natural sunlight in all 3 Bedrooms. Large expansive Kitchen with plenty of cupboard space and plenty

of counter space too. Large Adjacent Living Room features a fireplace, and slider leading to the oversize backyard. Huge Family room is perfect for entertaining, and those big family holiday events. Two car attached garage. New roof. Central A/C and forced heating. Backyard is perfect size to let the kids and pets romp and play. Parking for two additional cars in driveway. Close to Bear Valley Road and shopping, restaurants, fast food, Hospital,

Mojave Narrows Regional Park, Chase Bank and much much more. This home has it all, the only thing missing is you!!!