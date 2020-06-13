60 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Thille
15 Units Available
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Saticoy
21 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
Thille
4 Units Available
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Poinsetta
11 Units Available
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Wells
4 Units Available
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Located near local transit, the Santa Paula Fwy and Saticoy Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Serra
8 Units Available
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 5 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 9 at 12:29pm
$
Saticoy
1 Unit Available
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College
1 Unit Available
315 S. Ashwood Avenue
315 South Ashwood Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1353 sqft
Ventura College area 4 bedroom home, corner lot. - Very spacious 4 Bedroom 2 bath home near Ventura College. Formal dining area, breakfast nook, and stove. Laundry room/service porch area. Two car garage with openers. Nice yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
350 Paseo De Playa #205
350 Paseo De Playa, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Paseo De PLaya Condo overlooking Ventura Pier!! - Location, location, location! Highly desirable Paseo De Playa Complex! This upstairs 1 bedroom 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
50 Anacapa Street
50 Anacapa Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
515 sqft
Midtown Ventura - Cottage one bedroom, one bathroom - Classic Midtown Ventura stand alone cottage, one bedroom, one bathroom by Ventura High School.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College
1 Unit Available
686 College Drive
686 College Drive, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
912 sqft
686 College Drive Available 06/15/20 Recently Renovated Duplex near Camino Real Park and Ventura College! - Excellent Ventura location in a great neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside
1 Unit Available
285 Ventura Ave #12
285 N Ventura Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
Sunset Views Top-level corner loft condo in Downtown Ventura. Close to Surfers Point - Its available now Modern architecture, two large balconies with city views but above it all.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
48 Madera Avenue
48 Madera Avenue, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
48 Madera Avenue Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom plus office 1.5 Bath Home in Ventura - If you are looking for a wonderful home in a highly sought after area, then this is the one for you! Built as a 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College
1 Unit Available
5319 Elmhurst Street
5319 Elmhurst Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1474 sqft
5319 Elmhurst Street Available 07/01/20 Wonderful Mid Century Home with newer doors and windows - If you're looking for a super nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home nestled in a great neighborhood, this home is for you.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Serra
1 Unit Available
1842 Topaz Ave
1842 Topaz Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1959 sqft
East Ventura - Three bedroom Townhome in River View Community! - This beautiful townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
61 S Crimea
61 S Crimea St, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
61 S Crimea Street Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Cottage - Bright and spacious one bedroom back-house with a private gate and street entrance in an envious location. The house features a sunny private yard surrounded by fruit trees.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Montalvo
1 Unit Available
6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202
6287 Turnstone Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1154 sqft
Ventura | Bella Vista | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom | 55 + Community - Welcome home to your 3 story - 2nd level condo in this lovely 55 + community. Home offers elevator and stair access to different levels, association pool, spa, grill, and club house.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Serra
1 Unit Available
1564 Berryessa Ave
1564 Berryessa Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2723 sqft
Beautiful 4+2 home built in 2002. Entry opens up to living room. Separate formal dining room and breakfast area. Spacious kitchen opens up onto family room with fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
College
1 Unit Available
480 Day Road
480 Day Road, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1842 sqft
Location, Location, at the top of Day Road!! Short 1/2 block to Arroyo Verde Park & award-winning Poinsettia Elementary School is close by! The feeling of privacy is evident when you step inside the gated atrium entry & into this single level,
Results within 1 mile of Ventura
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Town Center
26 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Windsor North River Ridge
1 Unit Available
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1546 sqft
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 07/02/20 Resort style living at it's best! - Resort like living in a gated community inside the golf course! Fabulously refurbished single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den, formal dining room, large living room
Results within 5 miles of Ventura
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
$
Town Center
14 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
8 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Town Center
11 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,823
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,077
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ventura, CA

Finding an apartment in Ventura that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

