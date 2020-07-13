Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:22 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA with parking

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Canal
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coastline Ventura in Ventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Saticoy
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Thille
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Poinsetta
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,968
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
4 Units Available
Thille
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 04:39am
4 Units Available
Serra
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
885 sqft
Great location for commuters close to Highways 101 and 126. Residents have access to communal parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units offer carpet, patios or balconies, refrigerators, ovens, and ranges.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
7 Units Available
Serra
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 4 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.
1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Saticoy
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1205 sqft
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pierpont
2695 Surfrider Avenue
2695 Surfrider Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Ventura Keys Waterfront Home - Beautiful Ventura Keys Waterfront Home with Private 35-Foot Boat Dock! This two-story 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pierpont
1025 Bath Ln
1025 Bath Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Pierpont Beach, Updated Duplex just steps to the sand! - FOR RENT This is a lovely duplex with brand new flooring (no carpet!), new paint, remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms! Two story unit with one bedroom up and one downstairs.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Ventura
350 Paseo De Playa #205
350 Paseo De Playa, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Paseo De PLaya Condo overlooking Ventura Pier!! - Location, location, location! Highly desirable Paseo De Playa Complex! This upstairs 1 bedroom 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Thille
5232 Shenandoah
5232 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
903 sqft
Beautifully Updated Villa Ventura Townhouse - Recently upgraded upper level 2-bedroom 1 bath Villa Ventura Townhouse. The South facing living room overlooks the peaceful park off the private balcony. Upgraded kitchen has new counters and sink.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Poinsetta
6002 Loma Vista Road
6002 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Central Ventura Home with Large Yard! - 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Saticoy
732 Topeka ave.
732 Topeka Avenue, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1158 sqft
732 Topeka ave. Available 07/18/20 Ventura | 2+2 in the East End! - Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom home in East Ventura. As you enter the home, to the left you will find the living room and formal dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
College
5372 Annapolis Court
5372 Annapolis Court, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2061 sqft
Single level home in a desirable neighborhood below the college on a cul de sac.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College
3700 Dean Dr #708
3700 Dean Drive, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1169 sqft
Nicely Updated 2/2 Ventura Condo! (W/D INSIDE UNIT) - Virtual tour link - https://www.boxbrownie.com/360/?c=52954d7c834e01539bcab849da9045353aaa7e44 This upstairs an upstairs unit 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms just under 1200 sq ft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
2660 East Main Street
2660 East Main Street, Ventura, CA
Studio
$5,559
2178 sqft
6 Exam Rooms, 2 Procedure Rooms, 2 Doctor's Offices, Break Room, Large Reception, Well Reception Room, 2 In-suite restrooms, Storage Area. Across the street from Community Memorial Hospital. 2nd Story, Main Street Signage. $1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Thille
1122 Acadia Place
1122 Acadia Place, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
882 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Ventura - Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Ventura near lots of shopping, restaurants, freeway and many other places. Designer paint and flooring. This lovely unit is a must see! Don't miss out.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Serra
8055 Agate Street
8055 Agate Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1627 sqft
Ventura - Three bedroom, two bath, single story home - Beautiful single story in quiet Stone Hedge development of East Ventura. Fenced backyard with grass and concrete patio. Newer carpet, newer appliances, and blinds throughout home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Arundell
2443 Portola Road, Suite A
2443 Portola Road, Ventura, CA
Studio
$2,119
1570 sqft
Approximately 1570 sq ft Has a great deck for lunches or meetings. Professional Office space, many private offices, conference room, reception area. Plenty of parking. Many windows, nice lighting.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Arundell
2421 Portola Road
2421 Portola Road, Ventura, CA
Studio
$3,375
3000 sqft
Slightly larger than a 3rd of the the total building with an entrance on the Portola Side and windows facing beautiful agricultural land. Brand New Carpet and Flooring throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Arundell
1376 Walter Street
1376 Walter Street, Ventura, CA
Studio
$1,250
850 sqft
Two Story Office Space/Creative Loft.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
3149 DR LA SUVIDA
3149 Grove Lane, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1885 sqft
JUST REDUCED! Come home to this stunning, traditional retreat in the heart of the coveted Hollywood Knolls. Beautifully updated, the estate boasts sleek hardwood floors, grand windows for floods of natural light, balconies & recessed lighting.

1 of 51

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Pierpont
1028 Bath Lane
1028 Bath Lane, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1798 sqft
- This rental is subject to temporary occupancy limitations. For more information, please visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/covid19. Check out our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ventura, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ventura apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

