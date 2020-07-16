All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:14 PM

8108 Puesta Del Sol

8108 Puesta Del Sol · (805) 252-2773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8108 Puesta Del Sol, Ventura County, CA 93013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$28,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
*Currently booked through Labor Day 2020. Please inquire regarding availability after Labor Day.* Located right on the sand, behind the private gates at Rincon Point, this stunning beach estate offers a commanding presence both in volume and style. The ocean stretches across the rear of the living and dining rooms with vaulted ceilings, built-ins, and a fireplace, opening up to the bright kitchen and an outdoor patio area. Off the side of the patio area is a heated and private swimming pool and hot tub. Back inside, the lower level includes 2 stylish bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom, and a laundry room. The upper level includes a guest bedroom, game

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8108 Puesta Del Sol have any available units?
8108 Puesta Del Sol has a unit available for $28,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8108 Puesta Del Sol have?
Some of 8108 Puesta Del Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8108 Puesta Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
8108 Puesta Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 Puesta Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 8108 Puesta Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 8108 Puesta Del Sol offer parking?
No, 8108 Puesta Del Sol does not offer parking.
Does 8108 Puesta Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8108 Puesta Del Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 Puesta Del Sol have a pool?
Yes, 8108 Puesta Del Sol has a pool.
Does 8108 Puesta Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 8108 Puesta Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 Puesta Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8108 Puesta Del Sol has units with dishwashers.
Does 8108 Puesta Del Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 8108 Puesta Del Sol does not have units with air conditioning.
