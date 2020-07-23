All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

483 Avenida del Recreo

483 Avenida Del Recreo · No Longer Available
Location

483 Avenida Del Recreo, Ventura County, CA 93023

Amenities

Ojai - Three bedroom, two bath single story home in beautiful Ojai! - Charming single story three bedroom home in East Ojai with view of mountains. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel fridge, and double oven. Engineered hardwood in living room with wood burning fireplace. Landscaped lot that includes gardener and RV parking on side of property. Two car garage with workbench, washer, and dryer. Potting shed in backyard along with sitting area to enjoy beautiful Ojai nights. Carpet in bedrooms, updated bathrooms with custom tile. Will consider a dog. One years lease.
www.BurrowsRealEstateCompany.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5937213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 Avenida del Recreo have any available units?
483 Avenida del Recreo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 483 Avenida del Recreo have?
Some of 483 Avenida del Recreo's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 Avenida del Recreo currently offering any rent specials?
483 Avenida del Recreo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Avenida del Recreo pet-friendly?
Yes, 483 Avenida del Recreo is pet friendly.
Does 483 Avenida del Recreo offer parking?
Yes, 483 Avenida del Recreo offers parking.
Does 483 Avenida del Recreo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 483 Avenida del Recreo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Avenida del Recreo have a pool?
No, 483 Avenida del Recreo does not have a pool.
Does 483 Avenida del Recreo have accessible units?
No, 483 Avenida del Recreo does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Avenida del Recreo have units with dishwashers?
No, 483 Avenida del Recreo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 483 Avenida del Recreo have units with air conditioning?
No, 483 Avenida del Recreo does not have units with air conditioning.
