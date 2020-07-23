483 Avenida del Recreo

Amenities

Ojai - Three bedroom, two bath single story home in beautiful Ojai! - Charming single story three bedroom home in East Ojai with view of mountains. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel fridge, and double oven. Engineered hardwood in living room with wood burning fireplace. Landscaped lot that includes gardener and RV parking on side of property. Two car garage with workbench, washer, and dryer. Potting shed in backyard along with sitting area to enjoy beautiful Ojai nights. Carpet in bedrooms, updated bathrooms with custom tile. Will consider a dog. One years lease.

No Cats Allowed



