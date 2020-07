Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Nice newer remodeled Duplex, Left side studio/ number Thirty Five/ apartment hidden in the hills of Camarillo Heights. Newer shower, bathroom, recessed lighting and newer porcelain tile throughout. Newer stainless steel oven. Nice back patio for barbequing and enclosed garage for vehicle or storage. Truly a secluded hideaway that is still close to everything. Washer / Dryer hook ups in garage. no pets