12449 Macdonald Dr Available 06/01/20 Bella Vista Rancho Matilija - Showings to start on 6/01/2020. www.JoeTheRentalGuy.com for more photos.

Bella Vista (Italian for beautiful view) is a gorgeous estate located in prestigious Rancho Matilija. The property offers a plethora of luxury amenities. Some notable features: Over 6000@ sq ft on living space (5000@ ground level), 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 2+ acres of flat mature grounds, miles of hiking and equestrian trails just outside the back door, chef's kitchen, master retreat, media room, workout room, hideaway lounge, private guest wing, vaulted ceilings, 2 heated cabanas with BBQ, stack rock fireplace and gourmet pizza oven. Pool with cascading spa, pickle ball sports court, mature orchard with over 25 producing trees and tons of windows to bring in the spectacular views. The open floor plan and intimate outdoor living space brings family and friends together and serves as the foreground to some of the most amazing views in Southern California. Considered by many the premier property in this fine gated community. Showings to start on 6/01/2020.



