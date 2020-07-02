All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

12449 Macdonald Dr

12449 Macdonald Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12449 Macdonald Drive, Ventura County, CA 93023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
12449 Macdonald Dr Available 06/01/20 Bella Vista Rancho Matilija - Showings to start on 6/01/2020. www.JoeTheRentalGuy.com for more photos.
Bella Vista (Italian for beautiful view) is a gorgeous estate located in prestigious Rancho Matilija. The property offers a plethora of luxury amenities. Some notable features: Over 6000@ sq ft on living space (5000@ ground level), 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 2+ acres of flat mature grounds, miles of hiking and equestrian trails just outside the back door, chef's kitchen, master retreat, media room, workout room, hideaway lounge, private guest wing, vaulted ceilings, 2 heated cabanas with BBQ, stack rock fireplace and gourmet pizza oven. Pool with cascading spa, pickle ball sports court, mature orchard with over 25 producing trees and tons of windows to bring in the spectacular views. The open floor plan and intimate outdoor living space brings family and friends together and serves as the foreground to some of the most amazing views in Southern California. Considered by many the premier property in this fine gated community. Showings to start on 6/01/2020.

(RLNE4486232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12449 Macdonald Dr have any available units?
12449 Macdonald Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 12449 Macdonald Dr have?
Some of 12449 Macdonald Dr's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12449 Macdonald Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12449 Macdonald Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12449 Macdonald Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12449 Macdonald Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12449 Macdonald Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12449 Macdonald Dr offers parking.
Does 12449 Macdonald Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12449 Macdonald Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12449 Macdonald Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12449 Macdonald Dr has a pool.
Does 12449 Macdonald Dr have accessible units?
No, 12449 Macdonald Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12449 Macdonald Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12449 Macdonald Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12449 Macdonald Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12449 Macdonald Dr has units with air conditioning.
