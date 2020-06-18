All apartments in Vallejo
Find more places like 804 Butte Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vallejo, CA
/
804 Butte Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

804 Butte Street

804 Butte Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vallejo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

804 Butte Street, Vallejo, CA 94590
Saint Vincent's Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 06/18/20 This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious living area, and a private patio. Onsite laundry and security system. This property is located just minutes away from Mare Island, River park, the Vallejo waterfront and the Vallejo ferry. This one won't last! Contact us today.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/804-butte-st-vallejo-ca-94590-usa/432e370a-540f-4c41-a51b-0e4284137332 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Butte Street have any available units?
804 Butte Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 804 Butte Street have?
Some of 804 Butte Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Butte Street currently offering any rent specials?
804 Butte Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Butte Street pet-friendly?
No, 804 Butte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vallejo.
Does 804 Butte Street offer parking?
No, 804 Butte Street does not offer parking.
Does 804 Butte Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Butte Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Butte Street have a pool?
No, 804 Butte Street does not have a pool.
Does 804 Butte Street have accessible units?
No, 804 Butte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Butte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Butte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Butte Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Butte Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 804 Butte Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy
Vallejo, CA 94591
Bay Village
1107 Porter St
Vallejo, CA 94590
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way
Vallejo, CA 94591
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue
Vallejo, CA 94590
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave
Vallejo, CA 94590

Similar Pages

Vallejo 1 BedroomsVallejo 2 Bedrooms
Vallejo Apartments with ParkingVallejo Apartments with Pool
Vallejo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CANapa, CA
Palo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen Cove

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University Maritime AcademyCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity