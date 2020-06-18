804 Butte Street

Amenities
Available 06/18/20 This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious living area, and a private patio. Onsite laundry and security system. This property is located just minutes away from Mare Island, River park, the Vallejo waterfront and the Vallejo ferry. This one won't last! Contact us today.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/804-butte-st-vallejo-ca-94590-usa/432e370a-540f-4c41-a51b-0e4284137332 Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5856067)