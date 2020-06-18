804 Butte Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry internet access

Available 06/18/20 This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious living area, and a private patio. Onsite laundry and security system. This property is located just minutes away from Mare Island, River park, the Vallejo waterfront and the Vallejo ferry. This one won't last! Contact us today.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/804-butte-st-vallejo-ca-94590-usa/432e370a-540f-4c41-a51b-0e4284137332 Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



