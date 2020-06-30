Amenities
Overlooking the Carquinez Strait, Seabridge at Glen Cove Apartments invite you to make yourself at home in one of our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans. Select apartment homes feature granite slab kitchen countertops, shaker-style wood kitchen cabinets, walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and more. \n\nLiving at Seabridge at Glen Cove you are sure to take advantage of our great amenities including a fitness center appointed with aerobic and weight resistance equipment, clubhouse with kitchen, two pools and whirlpools and water view greenbelt bluff ideal for jogging, strolling or walking your dog.\n\nExperience the charm of the nearby marina, parks, shops, historical Benicia's charming downtown or take a ferry to San Francisco one afternoon. \n\nWe look forward to you making your new home at Seabridge at Glen Cove Apartments in Vallejo. Welcome home!!