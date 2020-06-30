Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport clubhouse internet access

Overlooking the Carquinez Strait, Seabridge at Glen Cove Apartments invite you to make yourself at home in one of our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans. Select apartment homes feature granite slab kitchen countertops, shaker-style wood kitchen cabinets, walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and more.



Living at Seabridge at Glen Cove you are sure to take advantage of our great amenities including a fitness center appointed with aerobic and weight resistance equipment, clubhouse with kitchen, two pools and whirlpools and water view greenbelt bluff ideal for jogging, strolling or walking your dog.



Experience the charm of the nearby marina, parks, shops, historical Benicia's charming downtown or take a ferry to San Francisco one afternoon.



We look forward to you making your new home at Seabridge at Glen Cove Apartments in Vallejo. Welcome home!!