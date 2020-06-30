All apartments in Vallejo
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Seabridge at Glen Cove

1 Spyglass Pkwy · (707) 229-1788
Location

1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA 94591
Glen Cove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1314 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 0801 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0700 · Avail. now

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Unit 0802 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 0913 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seabridge at Glen Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
internet access
Overlooking the Carquinez Strait, Seabridge at Glen Cove Apartments invite you to make yourself at home in one of our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans. Select apartment homes feature granite slab kitchen countertops, shaker-style wood kitchen cabinets, walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and more. \n\nLiving at Seabridge at Glen Cove you are sure to take advantage of our great amenities including a fitness center appointed with aerobic and weight resistance equipment, clubhouse with kitchen, two pools and whirlpools and water view greenbelt bluff ideal for jogging, strolling or walking your dog.\n\nExperience the charm of the nearby marina, parks, shops, historical Benicia's charming downtown or take a ferry to San Francisco one afternoon. \n\nWe look forward to you making your new home at Seabridge at Glen Cove Apartments in Vallejo. Welcome home!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $48.50 per applicant
Deposit: $99-One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carports: 1 space.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included with unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seabridge at Glen Cove have any available units?
Seabridge at Glen Cove has 12 units available starting at $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Seabridge at Glen Cove have?
Some of Seabridge at Glen Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seabridge at Glen Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Seabridge at Glen Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seabridge at Glen Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Seabridge at Glen Cove is pet friendly.
Does Seabridge at Glen Cove offer parking?
Yes, Seabridge at Glen Cove offers parking.
Does Seabridge at Glen Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seabridge at Glen Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seabridge at Glen Cove have a pool?
Yes, Seabridge at Glen Cove has a pool.
Does Seabridge at Glen Cove have accessible units?
No, Seabridge at Glen Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Seabridge at Glen Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seabridge at Glen Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does Seabridge at Glen Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, Seabridge at Glen Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
