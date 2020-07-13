/
pet friendly apartments
48 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Vallejo, CA
$
6 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
$
8 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
9 Units Available
Glen Cove
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
1 Unit Available
North Vallejo
239 Redwing St.
239 Redwing Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1104 sqft
Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard.
1 Unit Available
Vallejo Heights
39 Werden St
39 Werden Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
988 sqft
39 Werden St Available 07/27/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Vallejo - This Renovated 3 Bedroom Home Features: 1. Fresh Interior Paint 2. Brand New Carpet throughout 4. In-Unit Laundry Machines 5.
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.
1 Unit Available
Vallejo Heights
804 Daniels Ave
804 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1702 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Vallejo. Amenities included: dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $2,675/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
215 Sandy Neck Way
215 Sandy Neck Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1993 sqft
This spacious home in Glen Cove features three large bedrooms and a very large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Half bath downstairs with laundry hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Vallejo
29 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in American Canyon, each home comes with attached garages with direct entry, open concept floor plans, and the latest in designer finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Vallejo
6 Units Available
Central
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,310
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1133 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
9 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,933
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,587
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
8 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
6 Units Available
Bay Side
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
$
31 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,507
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
3 Units Available
Bay Side
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
1 Unit Available
346 Bridgeview Court
346 Bridgeview Court, Benicia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2014 sqft
This Property Is Pending An Application - Estey Real Estate & Property Management presents this beautiful 4 bedroom & 3 bathroom single family home.
1 Unit Available
1006 Hawthorne Dr
1006 Hawthorne Drive, Rodeo, CA
Studio
$1,950
581 sqft
Spacious Craftsman Style Studio - ALL Utilities Included! - This Beautifully Remodeled Bright Studio in the Rodeo Hills features: 1. Carpet and Hardwood Throughout 2. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Bay Windows 3.
1 Unit Available
Bay Pointe
408 Lighthouse Ct
408 Lighthouse Court, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
812 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 12/14 FROM 3PM TO 5 PM.
Results within 10 miles of Vallejo
54 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
10 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
13 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
