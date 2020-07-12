/
glen cove
63 Apartments for rent in Glen Cove, Vallejo, CA
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
215 Sandy Neck Way
215 Sandy Neck Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1993 sqft
This spacious home in Glen Cove features three large bedrooms and a very large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Half bath downstairs with laundry hookups.
476 Banning Way
476 Banning Way, Solano County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
816 sqft
Quiet Country living in the City - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath in this beautifully updated farmhouse featuring a spacious wrap around covered porch and lavish backyard.
632 Vallejo Street
632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189 Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat.
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
513 4th Street
513 Fourth Street, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
513 4th Street Available 08/01/20 2 + Bedroom / 1 1/4 Bath Home in Rodeo - Lovely updated 2+ bedrooms & 1.1/4 bathroom. This home features a completely updated kitchen with new cupboards, counter tops, flooring and appliances.
325 Vaqueros Avenue Rodeo Unit C
325 Vaqueros Avenue, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
876 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Rodeo neighborhood in Contra Costa, CA. Just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Hercules.
346 Bridgeview Court
346 Bridgeview Court, Benicia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2014 sqft
This Property Is Pending An Application - Estey Real Estate & Property Management presents this beautiful 4 bedroom & 3 bathroom single family home.
342 Blanchard Ln
342 Blanchard Lane, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
873 sqft
Bridgeview Condo - Downstairs Unit - This lower level unit, features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has hardwood floors. Open layout with living room and dining area. Living area includes fireplace and access to small deck.
39 Werden St
39 Werden Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
988 sqft
39 Werden St Available 07/27/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Vallejo - This Renovated 3 Bedroom Home Features: 1. Fresh Interior Paint 2. Brand New Carpet throughout 4. In-Unit Laundry Machines 5.
729 Daniels Ave
729 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
4 Bedroom Condo for Rent - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath condo near Federal Terrace Elementary School. There is a Living Room, Family Room and Dining Room. Laundry area with washer and dryer (stack able) unit and central heating. Private back yard area.
1006 Hawthorne Dr
1006 Hawthorne Drive, Rodeo, CA
Studio
$1,950
581 sqft
Spacious Craftsman Style Studio - ALL Utilities Included! - This Beautifully Remodeled Bright Studio in the Rodeo Hills features: 1. Carpet and Hardwood Throughout 2. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Bay Windows 3.
1015 Shasta St.
1015 Shasta Street, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1060 sqft
Stunning & Completely Remodeled! - Everything is NEW! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Front Yard, Spacious Back Yard. Easy Access to Freeway. This home has been completely and beautifully remodeled. Central Heat & Air, Dual Pane Windows.
217 Brighton Street
217 Brighton Street, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1149 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 baths flows well from the entry to the secluded rear yard. Cozy family area has wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings and opens to the dining area. Very nice quiet neighborhood that's close to freeways.
804 Butte Street
804 Butte Street, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious living area, and a private patio. Onsite laundry and security system.
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.
1333 North Camino Alto
1333 North Camino Alto, Vallejo, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON NO PETS PLEASE! NEW! NEW! NEW! LOCATED AT TUOLOMNE AND CAMINO ALTO, ACROSS THE STREET FROM SUTTER HOSPITAL! GATED COMMUNITY, ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING, COMMUNITY POOL & PLAYGROUND AND ON-SITE LAUNDRY! WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE
810 Butte Street
810 Butte Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
This gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring throughout, spacious bathroom and dual pane windows.Onsite laundry and security system included.
804 Daniels Ave
804 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1702 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Vallejo. Amenities included: dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $2,675/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.
1450 Tuolumne Street
1450 Tuolumne Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
350 sqft
One room for rent on a monthly basis. Private bathroom accessible from bedroom. Shard kitchen. Bus stop within one minute of the property.
50 LA CRUZ AVENUE
50 La Cruz Avenue, Benicia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Fully Furnished Home Rental Cheaper than Hotel 7TV - Property Id: 309282 Clean, quiet, sunny, safe, comfortable, large single-story home, in friendly Benicia residential neighborhood. Wheelchair Accessible. Owner Managed and Operated.
