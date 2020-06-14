Apartment List
61 Apartments for rent in Vallejo, CA with garage

Vallejo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1234 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
239 Redwing St.
239 Redwing Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1104 sqft
Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove
36 Shoal Drive East, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1875 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Glen Cove Townhouse Avail Now! - This beautiful townhouse is located in Glen Cove in a quiet area. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage. Bonus area upstairs perfect for office or media room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2799 Georgia St.
2799 Georgia Street, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1264 sqft
2799 Georgia St. Available 07/08/20 2 BR/ 1BA +Basement/converted garage-storage-2799 Georgia St-Apply now-Open July 8, 5-6 PM - Apply now-Open July 8 from 5:00-6:00 PM-One person to view at a time & need to wear mask & sign a Covid entry release.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
185 Spinnaker Way
185 Spinnaker Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,020
2215 sqft
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Vallejo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1115 Coronel Ave
1115 Coronel Avenue, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1149 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
215 Sandy Neck Way
215 Sandy Neck Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1993 sqft
This spacious home in Glen Cove features three large bedrooms and a very large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Half bath downstairs with laundry hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Vallejo
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24 Daniel Drive
24 Daniel Drive, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2037 sqft
Beautiful Newer American Canyon Home - Spacious American Canyon Home in Gated Community! Expansive 2,000+ square foot three bedroom home with additional loft and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Vallejo
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,073
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,743
1322 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
$
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1110 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
735 Buchanan Street
735 Buchanan Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
968 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 West H Street
236 W H St, Benicia, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1148 sqft
Downtown Benicia Home - Estey Real Estate and Property Management presents this single family 1 bedroom and 1 bath residence. Front porch enters into classic features of this time period. High ceilings throughout home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
342 Blanchard Ln
342 Blanchard Lane, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
873 sqft
Bridgeview Condo - Downstairs Unit - This lower level unit, features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has hardwood floors. Open layout with living room and dining area. Living area includes fireplace and access to small deck.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
639 Antiquity Dr.
639 Antiquity Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1932 sqft
639 Antiquity Dr. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Home in Green Valley area. This 4 bdrm 3 bath home with newly updated kitchen and wood floor is in a wonderful location. Very convenient area for freeway access, schools, parks, golf, and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
605 Gallery Ct
605 Gallery Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2800 sqft
605 Gallery Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Vintage Green Valley! - Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath home located in quiet Green Valley cul-de-sac! Beautiful kitchen with ample cabinets and storage, cherry wood floors and granite counters! A large

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4659 Opal Ct.
4659 Opal Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1784 sqft
Green Valley Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms. Easy Access to I-680 & I-80. Washer & Dryer Included. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
The Stones
1 Unit Available
232 Agate Way
232 Agate Way, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1625 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes with an attached three car garage, spacious, backyard, updated flooring and appliances. Shopping, schools, park, and freeway access are a short distance away. Contact us to schedule other viewings.

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
1099 Promenade St
1099 Promenade Street, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
640 sqft
The Promenade Community established in 2003, a dynamic waterfront Old Victorian Style Neighborhood. Corner Lot, Upper One bedroom In-Law unit over the garage. Lovely outside living space dedicated to your area.

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
Bay Pointe
1 Unit Available
408 Lighthouse Ct
408 Lighthouse Court, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
812 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 12/14 FROM 3PM TO 5 PM.
Results within 10 miles of Vallejo
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Soscol
58 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,416
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
City Guide for Vallejo, CA

Say hello to Vallejo, California!

Vallejo is a terrific location for commuting to both San Francisco and wine country, it boasts fabulous Carquinez Strait and bridge views, and it’s quite close to the trailheads of Benicia State Park and historic Mare Island. Oh, and best of all: freakin’ Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is right up the road! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Vallejo, CA

Vallejo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

