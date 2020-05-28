Amenities

2799 Georgia St. Available 07/08/20 2 BR/ 1BA +Basement/converted garage-storage-2799 Georgia St-Apply now-Open July 8, 5-6 PM - Apply now-Open July 8 from 5:00-6:00 PM-One person to view at a time & need to wear mask & sign a Covid entry release. 2 BR + basement w converted garage storage area / 1 BA kitchen has granite & newer cabinets. Carpets in bedrooms and Laminate floor in living room & dining room. Basement has large laundry room & converted garage storage area. Fence yard in rear. Parking in ft & side driveway. Rent $1750 & Sec Deposit $1750. Available July 8. Section 8- is accepted. No Co-signors accepted. No phone calls returned till you apply. Send documents required to E-mail: anneparks777@yahoo.com

APPLY via web site: Https://recapitalventures.appfolio.com/listings



Rental Application Guidelines:

Gross income of 2.5 to 3 times the monthly rent to qualify plus acceptable landlord and credit references—NO EVICTIONS. Applications reviewed on the basis of: Verifiable income, Longevity of employment/source of income, excellent present and past credit & rental history, banking information. Co-Signors are not accepted. Rental history last 24 months: Provide manager/Landlord(s) phone number(s) & email address.



Documents: (all individuals over 18 residing in property)

1) Copies of Picture ID

2) Social Security Card Or EIN #

3) 2 most recent pay-stubs or Proof of Income

4) 2 years W-2’s or proof of income, Self-employed 2 Yrs 1040's

5.) Current bank statement (must show security deposit + 30 days rent)



Screening Fee: $38 Per Applicant (all individuals over 18 residing in property) must apply. This fee is Non-refundable, pay by Credit/Debit card. Each applicant must apply & submit all documents. Pets are at the sole discretion of the Landlord, Renters Insurance Policy covering dogs are required. Pet deposit per pet is $1000, include photo of pet.

Applicant understands and agrees that: (i) this is an application to rent only and does not guarantee that applicant will be offered the Premises; (ii) Landlord or Manager or Agent may accept more than one application for the Premises and, using their sole discretion,will select the best qualified applicant.



(RLNE5857945)