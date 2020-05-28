All apartments in Vallejo
2799 Georgia St.

2799 Georgia Street · (707) 479-8935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2799 Georgia Street, Vallejo, CA 94591

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2799 Georgia St. · Avail. Jul 8

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2799 Georgia St. Available 07/08/20 2 BR/ 1BA +Basement/converted garage-storage-2799 Georgia St-Apply now-Open July 8, 5-6 PM - Apply now-Open July 8 from 5:00-6:00 PM-One person to view at a time & need to wear mask & sign a Covid entry release. 2 BR + basement w converted garage storage area / 1 BA kitchen has granite & newer cabinets. Carpets in bedrooms and Laminate floor in living room & dining room. Basement has large laundry room & converted garage storage area. Fence yard in rear. Parking in ft & side driveway. Rent $1750 & Sec Deposit $1750. Available July 8. Section 8- is accepted. No Co-signors accepted. No phone calls returned till you apply. Send documents required to E-mail: anneparks777@yahoo.com
APPLY via web site: Https://recapitalventures.appfolio.com/listings

Rental Application Guidelines:
Gross income of 2.5 to 3 times the monthly rent to qualify plus acceptable landlord and credit references—NO EVICTIONS. Applications reviewed on the basis of: Verifiable income, Longevity of employment/source of income, excellent present and past credit & rental history, banking information. Co-Signors are not accepted. Rental history last 24 months: Provide manager/Landlord(s) phone number(s) & email address.

Documents: (all individuals over 18 residing in property)
1) Copies of Picture ID
2) Social Security Card Or EIN #
3) 2 most recent pay-stubs or Proof of Income
4) 2 years W-2’s or proof of income, Self-employed 2 Yrs 1040's
5.) Current bank statement (must show security deposit + 30 days rent)

Screening Fee: $38 Per Applicant (all individuals over 18 residing in property) must apply. This fee is Non-refundable, pay by Credit/Debit card. Each applicant must apply & submit all documents. Pets are at the sole discretion of the Landlord, Renters Insurance Policy covering dogs are required. Pet deposit per pet is $1000, include photo of pet.
Applicant understands and agrees that: (i) this is an application to rent only and does not guarantee that applicant will be offered the Premises; (ii) Landlord or Manager or Agent may accept more than one application for the Premises and, using their sole discretion,will select the best qualified applicant.

(RLNE5857945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2799 Georgia St. have any available units?
2799 Georgia St. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2799 Georgia St. have?
Some of 2799 Georgia St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2799 Georgia St. currently offering any rent specials?
2799 Georgia St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2799 Georgia St. pet-friendly?
No, 2799 Georgia St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vallejo.
Does 2799 Georgia St. offer parking?
Yes, 2799 Georgia St. does offer parking.
Does 2799 Georgia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2799 Georgia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2799 Georgia St. have a pool?
No, 2799 Georgia St. does not have a pool.
Does 2799 Georgia St. have accessible units?
No, 2799 Georgia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2799 Georgia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2799 Georgia St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2799 Georgia St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2799 Georgia St. does not have units with air conditioning.
