1021 El Dorado St

Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage.

The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch.

Large kitchen & dining area. Supplied with newer gas stove, newer refrigerator, dryer included (no warranty on service or replacement)

Bedroom has walk-in closet, Hardwood floors w/inlay.

Very Low maintenance needed for yard.



Tenant pays: PG&E, Water, Garbage & Sewer.



Lease Term: 1 year

Pets OK Must have references. $400 pet deposit and Renter's Insurance is mandatory.



APPLYING PROCESS:



Due to COVID-19, we are showing units to approved applicants only. Should you be interested, please do the following:



1. Read Rental Requirements to see if you meet the rental requirements.

2. Drive by the property location.

3. Submit rental application at marinarealtypm.com for staff to review. Please email the office once you have completed your rental application. Please note, your credit card will have a pending charge of $35 for the credit check. If credit is not ran, the $35 fee will be refunded to your account within 6-10 Business days.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



* For apartments, household gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. For homes, 3.5 times the monthly rent.

* Good verifiable rental history from present and previous landlords.

* At least 6 months with current employer, or verifiable monthly income.

* Good credit; no late payments, no collections, no bankruptcy or evictions.

* Co-signers not accepted.



To speak to a leasing agent on the phone, please dial (707)552-4577.



Office hours are Monday Through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm. Closed for lunch 12:00-1:00pm



