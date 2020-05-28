All apartments in Vallejo
1021 El Dorado St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1021 El Dorado St

1021 El Dorado Street · (707) 552-4577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA 94590

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1021 El Dorado St · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage.
The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch.
Large kitchen & dining area. Supplied with newer gas stove, newer refrigerator, dryer included (no warranty on service or replacement)
Bedroom has walk-in closet, Hardwood floors w/inlay.
Very Low maintenance needed for yard.

Tenant pays: PG&E, Water, Garbage & Sewer.

Lease Term: 1 year
Pets OK Must have references. $400 pet deposit and Renter's Insurance is mandatory.

APPLYING PROCESS:

Due to COVID-19, we are showing units to approved applicants only. Should you be interested, please do the following:

1. Read Rental Requirements to see if you meet the rental requirements.
2. Drive by the property location.
3. Submit rental application at marinarealtypm.com for staff to review. Please email the office once you have completed your rental application. Please note, your credit card will have a pending charge of $35 for the credit check. If credit is not ran, the $35 fee will be refunded to your account within 6-10 Business days.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

* For apartments, household gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. For homes, 3.5 times the monthly rent.
* Good verifiable rental history from present and previous landlords.
* At least 6 months with current employer, or verifiable monthly income.
* Good credit; no late payments, no collections, no bankruptcy or evictions.
* Co-signers not accepted.

To speak to a leasing agent on the phone, please dial (707)552-4577.

Office hours are Monday Through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm. Closed for lunch 12:00-1:00pm

(RLNE2630515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

