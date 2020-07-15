/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Valle Vista, CA
25139 Sansome St.
25139 Sansome Street, Valle Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
A nice 3 bedrooms 2 baths house with 2 car garage.Fireplace in living room. Large backyard with full covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Valle Vista
4622 Saddle Dr
4622 Saddle Drive, Hemet, CA
This home will not last long! When you drive up to the house you are greeted with an extended driveway, great for RV parking. Walk into the home and you will enter into a a large living room with vaulted ceilings and tiled flooring.
41693 Royal Palm Drive
41693 Royal Palm Drive, East Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled house for you! New heating and air conditioning, new floors, new kitchen with new cabinets and countertop. New stainless stove and new dishwasher. New sinks and garbage disposals. New windows and sliding patio doors.
Results within 5 miles of Valle Vista
Heritage
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Rose Ranch
1252 Condor Way
1252 Condor Way, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1333 sqft
Three bed/two bath home MOVE IN READY! This home is located in a well maintained neighborhood and is in great condition! Home features living room, dining room, nice open kitchen, and master suite. Amenities: new carpet, new paint, washer and dryer.
Ramona
760 Laxford Rd
760 Laxford Road, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1285 sqft
This large 3 bedroom/2 bath house is located in a gated community. Large living room with fireplace and attached entertainment center. Kitchen has lots of counterspace and cabinets, stainless steel sink, dishwasher, stove, and oven included in rent.
Rose Ranch
1850 Fitzgerald Avenue
1850 Fitzgerald Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
This spectacular 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has almost 2600 sqft.
Rose Ranch
1910 Mann Court
1910 Mann Court, San Jacinto, CA
Beautiful, spacious 3274 sq ft.
Results within 10 miles of Valle Vista
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.
1157 Broadway Lane
1157 Broadway Lane, Hemet, CA
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in Hemet. Coming soon. - 1157 Broadway Ln., Hemet. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,750/Month, $1,750/Deposit, One-year lease agreement. Approx. 1,390 Sq. Ft.
52870 Stonewood Canyon Road
52870 Stonewood Canyon Road, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1700 sqft
Escape to the mountains! Spectacular luxurious upgrgraded home for rent by the month $2995, or week for $995, or 3 days $495 in Idyllwild. The fenced in lot is 1.5 acres and located in a gated community of beautiful Stonewood Canyon.
3131 Mill Ridge Drive
3131 Mill Ridge Drive, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1888 sqft
Beautiful home located in a gated community. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1888 SqFt., 2 Car garage, large family room with a fireplace, large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and a large master suite with walk-in closets.
2975 Cypress St.
2975 Cypress Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1708 sqft
Beautiful Hemet Home! - Brand new carpet, paint and flooring. Walk into a tile entrance that opens into a large Living room and Dining room. Continue on into the Family room with a Fireplace.
1220 Dutchmill Rd
1220 Dutch Mill Rd, Hemet, CA
- Call Best Choice Property Management with any questions or to schedule an appointment 951-766-5660 GUIDE LINE/REQUIREMENTS TO RENT *All leases are for one (1) year OAC *Pet deposits are $500.
271 Pomegranate Street
271 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1900 sqft
Brand New Home - The Cove 1 Story - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds. Beautiful foothill setting with spectacular mountain views.
