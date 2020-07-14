Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill green community guest parking online portal sauna smoke-free community trash valet valet service

Vacaville is a special kind of town — not quite a city, not quite country, but a perfect blend of the two, the ideal distance from Sacramento, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Lake Tahoe. And our Vacaville apartments at Creekside Gardens is a special kind of community – not too big, not too small, but a warm and welcoming gated community, in a great location with fantastic amenities, where management and staff genuinely care about the residents, making it a pleasure to come home.



Unlike cookie-cutter complexes where rows of buildings perch amid narrow strips of grass and concrete, Creekside Garden homes are arranged in a unique cluster design, showcasing the mature trees, lush, manicured grounds, and shimmering pools. Each home features spacious closets and a well-equipped kitchen with a dishwasher and gas range. Creekside Gardens pet-friendly apartments in Vacaville, CA is ideally situated within a close distance to Raley’s and Creekside Center, just minutes from Vacaville Premium Out