Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Creekside Gardens

300 Bel Air Dr · (707) 329-4499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA 95687

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 160 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 042 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 064 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
green community
guest parking
online portal
sauna
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
Vacaville is a special kind of town — not quite a city, not quite country, but a perfect blend of the two, the ideal distance from Sacramento, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Lake Tahoe. And our Vacaville apartments at Creekside Gardens is a special kind of community – not too big, not too small, but a warm and welcoming gated community, in a great location with fantastic amenities, where management and staff genuinely care about the residents, making it a pleasure to come home.

Unlike cookie-cutter complexes where rows of buildings perch amid narrow strips of grass and concrete, Creekside Garden homes are arranged in a unique cluster design, showcasing the mature trees, lush, manicured grounds, and shimmering pools. Each home features spacious closets and a well-equipped kitchen with a dishwasher and gas range. Creekside Gardens pet-friendly apartments in Vacaville, CA is ideally situated within a close distance to Raley’s and Creekside Center, just minutes from Vacaville Premium Out

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46
Deposit: $500 (one bedroom); $750 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: No additional storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside Gardens have any available units?
Creekside Gardens has 6 units available starting at $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Creekside Gardens have?
Some of Creekside Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekside Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Creekside Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Creekside Gardens offers parking.
Does Creekside Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekside Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Creekside Gardens has a pool.
Does Creekside Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Creekside Gardens has accessible units.
Does Creekside Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekside Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Creekside Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Creekside Gardens has units with air conditioning.
